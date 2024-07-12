Yes, You Can Freeze Watermelon. Here's How
Few foods are as refreshing on a hot summer day as watermelon. However, it's sometimes easy to get carried away and end up buying too much of this sweet, natural treat. A whole uncut watermelon should last from seven to 10 days at room temperature and two to three weeks in the refrigerator. But what can you do if you've assessed your household's meal plan for the next week (or your free fridge space) and admitted there's just no way you'll be able to eat that watermelon in time?
Luckily, where there's a freezer, there's a way. You can absolutely freeze and use leftover watermelon once you've cut it into chunks, cubes, slices, or ball form first, extending its life for up to an entire year. As with a number of foods that have been frozen, the texture is going to change a bit, becoming more like a pureed ice pop, so your options aren't as unlimited as they are with fresh fruit. There are plenty of delicious ways to use frozen watermelon, though, reducing food waste and adding a little super-cold sweetness to your day.
How to freeze watermelon
If you have a whole, uncut watermelon, your first step will be to break it down. Never freeze an uncut watermelon. Slicing it would be nearly impossible, and there's also the risk of it exploding in your freezer. (Plus, there's the whole space issue.) So, slice it into any shape you prefer, and then remove the rind and seeds.
Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and spread the sliced watermelon across it, leaving plenty of space between the pieces. Place the sheet in the freezer for two to three hours. Once the fruit is frozen solid, transfer it to freezer-safe zip-top bags, making sure to write the date on them to give you an idea of when it's time to find a use for the fruit. The frozen watermelon will be at its best for about eight months, though it can last up to 12 months.
When you're ready for your watermelon, you'll want to use it frozen or at least partially frozen. Its water content significantly decreases during thawing, resulting in a dehydrated, less-than-pleasant texture. If you absolutely must have it thawed, the fridge is your best option. Again, though, there are plenty of tasty things you can do with frozen or partly thawed watermelon.
What to do with frozen watermelon
Frozen watermelon on its own makes a cool, convenient treat straight from the freezer. Since you'll have already sliced it up into chunks or scooped it out into balls, it's easy to snag a piece any time you're in the mood for a sweet pick-me-up. When it comes to more culinary applications, you won't want to incorporate it in dishes like fruit salads, where its texture can be at odds with the rest of the fresh ingredients. However, it shines in beverages and fruity desserts.
Get your blender ready and try out partially thawed melon in this watermelon lime agua fresca for an ultra refreshing twist on an already crisp, cold drink. Similarly, a frozen watermelon margarita with a rim of sweet/salty/sour Tajín seasoning is just the thing to sip on a scorcher of a day. Watermelon smoothies or lemonades are another delicious, satisfying way to use your frozen fruit.
For something on the sweeter side, try frozen cubed watermelon in this trendy, summer-ready watermelon pie, or add a little extra coolness to watermelon sorbet or watermelon sherbet. There are countless possibilities for culinary experimentation, ensuring that there's never such a thing as "too much watermelon" in your house.