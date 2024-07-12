Yes, You Can Freeze Watermelon. Here's How

If you have a whole, uncut watermelon, your first step will be to break it down. Never freeze an uncut watermelon. Slicing it would be nearly impossible, and there's also the risk of it exploding in your freezer. (Plus, there's the whole space issue.) So, slice it into any shape you prefer, and then remove the rind and seeds.

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and spread the sliced watermelon across it, leaving plenty of space between the pieces. Place the sheet in the freezer for two to three hours. Once the fruit is frozen solid, transfer it to freezer-safe zip-top bags, making sure to write the date on them to give you an idea of when it's time to find a use for the fruit. The frozen watermelon will be at its best for about eight months, though it can last up to 12 months.

When you're ready for your watermelon, you'll want to use it frozen or at least partially frozen. Its water content significantly decreases during thawing, resulting in a dehydrated, less-than-pleasant texture. If you absolutely must have it thawed, the fridge is your best option. Again, though, there are plenty of tasty things you can do with frozen or partly thawed watermelon.

