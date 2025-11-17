Ina Garten Turns Frozen Berries Into Dessert With Just 3 Extra Ingredients

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Among the many tips from Ina Garten that will make you a better cook, preparing simple recipes with quality ingredients may be one of her most impactful pieces of advice. However, while making the Barefoot Contessa's recipes for roast chicken or rigatoni with sausage is never a bad idea, sometimes all you want is a sweet-tasting dessert that requires minimal effort in the kitchen.

Fortunately, next to our all-time favorite Ina Garten desserts like her black and white cookies and lemon mousse, Garten also has a super simple recipe that features common yet flavorful ingredients like frozen berries and white chocolate. More specifically, her recipe for frozen berries with white hot chocolate was first published in her 2006 cookbook "Barefoot Contessa at Home, and apart from the berries, is made with only three more ingredients: heavy cream, quality white chocolate, and vanilla extract.

To make this no-fuss recipe, all you need to do is melt these three extras in a heat-proof bowl over a double-burner and then pour the combined mixture directly over a bowl or plate of frozen berries. The heat from the chocolate sauce will slowly melt the berries into luscious pools of warm, vanilla-flavored cream.

Aside from experiencing the complementary flavors of tangy berries and creamy chocolate, you also get to enjoy the contrasting textures of frozen berries and warm chocolate sauce with every bite of this dessert. Though, while this recipe may be easy to prepare, the quality of your ingredients makes all the difference.