Here's How Long You Need To Make The Crunchiest Frozen Grapes

Every recipe in creation — and we're using the word "recipe" very generously here — falls on a difficulty spectrum. On one end, you have something as simple as adding milk to cereal; a sitcom joke about "cooking" if there ever was one. On the other, you have your labor-intensive cassoulets, moles, and pâtés. Then there are outliers that require nearly zero effort, but still just take a long time to be ready to eat. And frozen grapes are primary among them.

While you can literally just throw a bunch of grapes in the freezer and forget about them until you want an icy, sweetish treat, you can do so much better, going so far as to give the frozen fruit a candy-like quality with a few extra ingredients. But know that, however detail-oriented you want to get, they're going to take at least a couple of hours to replicate the popsicle approximation you're trying to achieve, although freezing the fruit overnight is even better. With a few easy preparation steps, you can net the best results with minimal additional effort.