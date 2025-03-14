12 High Protein Bars, Ranked

Protein deservingly gets a lot of attention in the health world, especially among high-endurance athletes and bodybuilders. Protein is the key for muscle growth — maintaining muscle mass requires eating 0.8 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight, and according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), gaining it can require over double that. This means that a person weighing 140 pounds would need around 50 grams of protein to maintain muscle. Gaining more could require needing to eat up to almost 130 grams. If an average meal provides about 10 to 20 grams of protein, 130 seems like an impossible number –- but that's where protein bars come in.

For most of us, protein bars serve as the on-the-go snack choice we usually reach for when we're hungry in between meals. Meant as an additional protein source rather than a replacement, most bars hover around a range of 5 to 10 grams, being just enough to keep us satiated until dinner. For anyone looking to gain muscle, a 20-gram boost may be more useful in reaching higher protein goals, especially when we don't have time to cook or blend tofu into smoothies. With dozens of options on the market today, it can be hard to choose which bar to reach for. I grabbed 12 high-protein brands and ranked them from worst to best, taking into consideration the protein, calories, texture, and flavor. If you're not so sure about protein bars –- like I was –- you may want to reconsider. They've come a long way since their dense, chewy inception.