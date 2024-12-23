12 Ways To Upgrade Protein Shakes
Meats, fish, legumes, and eggs are excellent sources of protein, but if you're very active or are trying to put on muscle mass, it might be hard to meet your daily needs of this macronutrient with these foods alone — that's where protein shakes come in. Consisting of powders made from plant (such as peas) or animal (like whey) protein sources, these shakes pack a wallop of protein to supplement what you get from regular foods. They serve their purpose, but are they amazing? If you feel like your protein shake isn't living up to its full flavor or nutritional potential, consider some upgrades.
One basic substitution, switching out the water for the milk of your choice, can make a huge difference to your protein shake's flavor and texture, adding a creamier taste and a thicker mouthfeel. A scoop of peanut butter melted in the microwave (or just plunked in at room temp) is another common ingredient you might add to make a shake richer and more crave-worthy. Both of these simple tweaks also add extra protein.
But that's just scratching the surface. There's a wide variety of other ingredients that can elevate a protein shake to new and superior territory. Some of them even add nutritional benefits beyond protein, like extra fiber, calcium, or antioxidants. From simple additions like fruit and dairy to seeds, spices, and sweeteners, we've got 12 ways to upgrade your protein shake, whether you're using it as a quick supplement or an entire meal.
Work miracles on taste and texture by tossing in fruit
If you're happy to eat a banana or some berries but have never considered incorporating them in your protein shake, now's the time to reconsider. Even a relatively small amount of fruit in your shake can make a significant difference in its flavor, texture, and nutritional profile. Fruits are nature's candy, after all. They are colorful, delicious, and (generally speaking) rich in nutrients we don't always get enough of, like folate, vitamin C, and potassium.
Fresh fruit is fine, but frozen fruit is a true hero in protein shakes, adding sweetness and a thick, creamy, milkshake-like consistency that you don't get with the fresh version. All it takes is ½ to one cup of any frozen fruit you enjoy. Bananas are a great choice whether you're using chocolate or vanilla protein powder, but play around with flavors to find your perfect shake. Try strawberry chocolate, for instance, or perhaps add mixed berries to a vanilla protein base. Let the frozen fruits section at the supermarket get your creative juices flowing.
While you're at it, don't forget frozen avocado (one small fruit or ½ of a large one) for extra creaminess and nutritional benefits. Mild-flavored avocado plays nicely with a ton of other fruity flavors, too, especially berries and bananas.
Yogurt or cottage cheese bring extra protein and tartness to the mix
Tangy dairy products like yogurt and cottage cheese can be a great way to add extra protein and calcium to your shake, along with a luscious thickness and a boost of probiotics for gut health (in the case of yogurt). The best high-protein yogurts are typically either Greek yogurt, which undergoes a straining process that removes the whey and increases the protein content, or "regular" yogurts fortified with a protein concentrate. Yogurt is also diverse. If you're not into tanginess, try a flavored variety that appeals to you, and experiment with flavors. For example, to achieve a piña colada vibe, a cup of coconut-flavored yogurt would pair well with vanilla protein powder and frozen pineapple.
If cottage cheese is more your style than yogurt, you won't have so many flavor options available besides fruit-on-the-top cups. However, you can still unlock a creamy texture if you pick one of the best cottage cheese brands and blend well until nice and smooth. Cottage cheese creates a cheesecake-like flavor that goes especially well with strawberry, blueberry, or peaches.
Thicken your shake and add fiber with oatmeal
For a protein shake that can keep you feeling satiated for hours, consider adding oatmeal. Famous for its fiber content, oatmeal is particularly rich in a soluble type called beta-glucan, which has been shown to lower "bad" cholesterol. But nutrition aside, enhancing your protein shake with oatmeal provides a nutty, slightly sweet flavor that goes well with pretty much any variety of protein powders and a wide range of other ingredients. Imagine a chocolate oat bar or a peanut butter oatmeal cookie in protein shake form and let your imagination soar from there.
When incorporating oats in your protein shake, there's no need to cook them first, though you can do so if desired. However, you'll need to blend them to a fine, powder-like consistency, so opt for the old-fashioned (rolled) or quick-cooking varieties — it's hard to break down steel-cut oats well enough to give the shake a smooth texture. Use about ¼ to ½ cup, which will give you about three or four grams of fiber, respectively.
Chia seeds are another protein-rich addition that improve texture
Tiny but mighty, chia seeds bring a delightful surprise to a protein shake. They add not only extra protein and heart-aiding omega-3 fatty acids but also five grams of fiber per tablespoon. So, like oats, they make for a shake that functions well as a standalone meal since it can keep you full for hours. That said, chia seeds won't infuse your shake with flavor; their taste is mildly nutty and extremely subtle. Texture and appearance are the primary culinary benefits of these nutritional mini-powerhouses, which, when soaked, absorb up to 10 times their own weight in liquid and swell into a gelatinous, pudding-like consistency.
To prepare chia seeds for your shake, let about ½ tablespoon of them sit in milk or other liquid for about 10 to 15 minutes before you blend them with your other ingredients. Alternatively, just stir in a couple of teaspoons of them or sprinkle them on top of your finished shake. (They won't have expanded in size, but they'll look pretty and provide a nice crunch.) Another option is to top your protein shake with a prepared chia dish like almond chai chia pudding, which is brimming with sweet, warm flavors that would complement either vanilla or chocolate protein powders.
Warm spices up the coziness of protein shakes
Spices are the lifeblood of flavor, but their usefulness isn't limited only to savory dishes. Warm spices — think pumpkin pie spice's components — can bring a welcome depth and complexity to a protein shake, not to mention a cozy flavor and aroma that can make your protein boost as comforting as a mug of hot cocoa on a cold day.
Cinnamon and nutmeg are the usual suspects when it comes to warm spices — a sprinkle in or on a shake can be enough to make a significant difference in flavor. But a pinch of ground cardamom has charms to share as well, providing a distinctive mix of sweet, floral, peppery, and minty notes.
Ground coriander could be worth a try as well. Often compared to cardamom, this citrusy-floral spice has a more earthy, peppery warmth to it that balances the refreshing coolness of cardamom. Both would be at home in a vanilla protein shake. Finally, consider ground cloves and ginger. Just the tiniest pinch of these pungently flavored spices would add a fascinating punch of warmth to a protein shake.
A small amount of simple but satisfying sweeteners make a world of difference
In some cases, a bit of sweetness is all it takes to make a protein shake taste incredible. If you're building your own shake from scratch, sans powder, sweetener can round out the other ingredients in your masterpiece. Beyond this, some protein powder brands are more light-handed with their sweeteners (often artificial, to keep the carbs low) than others. While some people enjoy a less sweet take, others may prefer a bolder sweetness. For anyone in the latter category, a little erythritol or Splenda could be all it takes to bring balance.
Others may prefer to add natural sweetness to make a "blah" shake shine. A tablespoon of honey or maple syrup fills that role beautifully. Both contribute their own distinctive flavors that can complement additional ingredients in your shake. Maple syrup's rich, caramel-like notes can pair especially well with banana, cinnamon, and other warm spices. Honey's floral, fruity sweetness is delightful with berry and citrus flavors, whether from your protein powder or your add-ins.
A teaspoon or so of vanilla extract is another way to add some pizzazz to your shake. Vanilla extract isn't sweet, but its warm flavors invoke suggestions of creaminess and richness that enhance many different flavor profiles.
Grab extra energy and flavor from your shake with coffee
If you're in the "coffee makes everything better" camp, this upgrade will bring a smile to your face. Adding coffee to your protein shake brings in the complex flavors of one of humanity's favorite beans; it also provides a caffeine boost that's especially nice if you're using the shake before a workout (or even just, you know, regular work). Coffee presents many options for flavors, pairing well not only with chocolate or vanilla protein powders but with any flavor that's geared toward warm sweetness, such as Quest Nutrition Salted Caramel Protein Powder. Imagine a super-optimized latte, and you've got the idea.
How much coffee to use depends on personal tastes, but a ½ cup chilled or at room temperature is a good start. Take it up to ¾ of a cup or so for more coffee flavor and caffeine. Alternatively, a teaspoon or two of instant coffee works as well. Blend (or shake) it all up, and enjoy your energy boost.
Improve flavor or satisfy your chocolate cravings by adding cocoa powder
We already know that cocoa powder can enhance the flavor of coffee, so it's no surprise that it can do the same for a protein shake in several ways. If you bought a batch of protein powder that's too sweet for your taste buds, a couple of teaspoons of naturally unsweetened cocoa powder, such as Nestle Tollhouse Cocoa, can balance out the saccharine sweetness.
You can also use a tablespoon or so of cocoa powder to intensify the star flavor in a chocolate protein shake, creating that "double-chocolate" goodness you might be craving with your protein boost. And, of course, if you're working with vanilla protein powder but are in the mood for chocolate one day, cocoa powder has your back as well. In either case, you'll probably need to incorporate some sweetener — honey, maple syrup, or half of a banana — since cocoa powder is inherently bitter and strong.
Experiment with flavored syrups for a customizable protein bomb
Flavored syrups — the ones you see baristas skillfully pumping into frappes, lattes, and the like — work just as well in protein shakes. Aside from their pretty colors, the beauty of these syrups lies in their versatility. You can create a wide range of protein shake flavors with just a few tablespoons of the right syrup. There are even sugar-free varieties, allowing you to customize your shake down to the last macronutrient detail. For instance, take Sugar-Free Torani English Toffee Syrup, blend it with vanilla protein powder and the rest of your ingredients, and — voila! — you have a toffee protein shake.
Two tablespoons is a safe bet when adding flavored syrups to a shake. If you've got a pump attachment, one pump typically yields about ½ ounce of syrup, so aim for about two pumps' worth. Keep in mind that pump sizes may vary, so we suggest measuring the quantity you get with your first pump and going from there.
Throw in some ice and blend it all up for thicker, smoother results
The problem: Your protein shake tastes great, but its thin, watery texture leaves much to be desired, and frozen fruit wouldn't vibe with your flavor. Luckily, you can still reap the benefits that frozen ingredients bring to a shake, even if they're just made of water. Yes, it's time to reach for the ice.
Ice cubes, like frozen fruit, create a thicker, creamier drink that resembles a rich, frosty milkshake rather than a protein supplement. Use anywhere from two to eight ice cubes depending on how cold and thick you want your shake and on how many other "thickening" ingredients are in it. If you find your shake is turning out foamy, try processing the ice in the blender first, then add your other ingredients and blend again.
Instead of regular ice cubes, another option is to freeze milk in ice trays and toss in the cubes when it's shake time. The frozen, blended milk can give your shake an even creamier boost and ensure that it's cold and refreshing without being watered down.
Make your own bespoke protein shake flavor with pudding mix
Since protein pudding is already a popular treat, it makes perfect sense that adding a pudding mix to your protein shake can create a similarly delicious and customizable flavor experience. Like flavored syrups, powdered pudding mix is also available in sugar-free varieties, allowing you to sweeten — not to mention thicken — your shake while tailoring it to your nutritional needs. Use three tablespoons of pudding mix in your protein shake recipe. Then blend or shake your bottle, and go.
The flavor possibilities with this upgrade are endless. Try Jell-O Zero-Sugar Butterscotch Instant Pudding Mix with vanilla protein powder for a flavor to take you back to your candy days (if you ever left them). If you're using chocolate protein powder, up its intensity with a chocolate pudding mix, or try a German chocolate cake shake with a coconut cream pudding mix and a sprinkle of chopped pecans.
Try a little xanthan gum for a more robust texture
Xanthan gum may not be an ingredient you cook with regularly, but you've probably eaten it before (and enjoyed the benefits of its presence) without realizing it. This flavorless, low-calorie thickener and stabilizer is common in foods like ice cream, soups, salad dressings, and sauces, and the best gluten-free pasta brands use it to replace the elasticity and springiness lost without gluten.
Xanthan gum's thickening abilities apply perfectly to a protein shake that's too thin in texture. Even a small amount can fluff up a shake to almost Wendy's Frosty levels of thickness, so don't overdo it. All you need is ½ to ¼ teaspoon per shake. Experiment with different blending methods to get your perfect texture. For instance, you might try blending your protein powder and the water or milk together first, then processing this with ice, and finally blending in the xanthan gum. Another technique is to add the xanthan gum to your liquid and let it rest for a couple of minutes before adding the rest of the shake's ingredients.