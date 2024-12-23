12 Ways To Upgrade Protein Shakes

Meats, fish, legumes, and eggs are excellent sources of protein, but if you're very active or are trying to put on muscle mass, it might be hard to meet your daily needs of this macronutrient with these foods alone — that's where protein shakes come in. Consisting of powders made from plant (such as peas) or animal (like whey) protein sources, these shakes pack a wallop of protein to supplement what you get from regular foods. They serve their purpose, but are they amazing? If you feel like your protein shake isn't living up to its full flavor or nutritional potential, consider some upgrades.

One basic substitution, switching out the water for the milk of your choice, can make a huge difference to your protein shake's flavor and texture, adding a creamier taste and a thicker mouthfeel. A scoop of peanut butter melted in the microwave (or just plunked in at room temp) is another common ingredient you might add to make a shake richer and more crave-worthy. Both of these simple tweaks also add extra protein.

But that's just scratching the surface. There's a wide variety of other ingredients that can elevate a protein shake to new and superior territory. Some of them even add nutritional benefits beyond protein, like extra fiber, calcium, or antioxidants. From simple additions like fruit and dairy to seeds, spices, and sweeteners, we've got 12 ways to upgrade your protein shake, whether you're using it as a quick supplement or an entire meal.