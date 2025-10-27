Store-Bought Bone Broth, Ranked Worst To Best

It's hard to pinpoint exactly when a combination of "clean eating" diet trends and clever marketing took animal bones boiled in water to new heights: Definitely somewhere in the 2010s, when bulletproof coffee, paleo, keto, coconut oil, CrossFit, and — [insert wellness word salad here] — peaked in popularity. The result, "bone broth," took on a trendy health aura all its own, much of which is well-deserved. Long-simmered bones release a host of nutrients like collagen, calcium, phosphorus, and amino acids that benefit our health in an easily accessible liquid that tastes good. Not to mention, it's a great way to get protein into your diet.

But the concept is nothing new. Humans have been boiling bones in water and using the liquid for thousands of years. Even in more recent memory, this ingredient was a key player in kitchens everywhere: until just the last few years, the liquid from boiling chicken bones was known as chicken stock. Chicken broth, on the other hand, was what resulted from boiling chicken meat, sometimes with veggies and spices. Typically, stock was more of an ingredient, and broth was something that could be sipped alone. In a somewhat confusing turn that's gone mainstream, stock has been rebranded as "bone broth." And though purists might insist bone broth should only contain bones and water, I was surprised to find that most featured a host of other veggies, spices, and other ingredients. I tasted nine of the most popular chicken versions on supermarket shelves today, and ranked them by flavor so you don't have to.