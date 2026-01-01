7 Canned Salmon Brands, Ranked Worst To Best

The lowest-ranked product on any of these taste test articles is not an enviable spot to find oneself in. What surprises me the most is when a brand I generally swear by falls from grace and lands all the way down here. Stop & Shop, and its associated Stop & Shop store brand, has done me so well in the past few years. It scored the highest of all the non-baked-from-frozen pies on a pumpkin pie ranking, and generally finds itself in the middle of the pack for other products like Worcestershire sauces. I think this is the first time that Stop & Shop has well and truly failed me.

The Stop & Shop brand canned salmon is the only one that failed on all the categories I was rating it on. Not only was the initial flavor very bland, but it then went on to have an egregiously bitter aftertaste. Like the low tide found its way into the can and waited until I was a bite and a half in before it sprang itself on me. The fish had a powerful smell to it, and the texture was dry; quite the accomplishment for such an oily product. Chewing the fish was a chore; it was stodgy, dry, and clumpy. Absolutely nothing you want from salmon, canned or otherwise. Stop & Shop failed this one badly. Avoid, avoid, avoid!