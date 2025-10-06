Dollar Tree Or Dollar General: Which Has More Affordable Grocery Items?
Dollar Tree and Dollar General are some of the last truly affordable chain stores on the market, with their products being priced anywhere from $1 to $10. The fact that these stores keep prices low is a testament to their commitment to customer satisfaction, though it's worth noting that some of the product packaging may be smaller than what you would find at your average grocer. As the final bill for almost all kinds of shopping keeps growing, you may want to consider switching to one of these budget-friendly chains.
Grocery shopping at a dollar store may not seem like anyone's first choice, but considering the wide array of essentials they have on hand, it just makes sense. If you only have time to shop at one location, you'll want to maximize your savings potential and choose the chain that serves you best. The comparisons below were made using both Dollar Tree and Dollar General's websites; however, any in-store pricing may be subject to change in your area.
Minute white rice
Rice has been a staple dish all over the world for nearly 9,000 years. Despite all that time, humans still struggle to cook rice correctly. You might think that a combination of rice and water would be simple enough, but there are countless ruined pots to prove you wrong.
If you don't enjoy cooking rice (or simply don't have the time), then Minute Rice is for you. It's as easy as adding water and popping it into the microwave. All the benefits of this fluffy grain without any of the hassle of waiting for water to boil. If you prefer to cook rice more traditionally, Dollar General sells standard bags of rice. However, both retailers have your back by providing this convenient alternative.
At Dollar Tree, you can find single 4.4-ounce cups of Minute Rice for $1.25. This is a great option to take to work, or for moments when you want to make a quick side for your meal at home. Dollar General, on the other hand, will sell you a 14-ounce box for $2.95. If you crunch those numbers, you'll discover pretty quickly that Dollar General sells more for less. With Dollar General, you're getting about 5 ounces per dollar compared to Dollar Tree's 3.5 ounces per dollar.
Thin spaghetti
Carbohydrates help keep the world turning. With so many regions across the globe using some form of pasta, it's no wonder that it's a staple for any good pantry. With a little boiling water, good sauce, and a protein, you'll have yourself a hearty meal. Spaghetti, in particular, is one of those dishes that is effortlessly versatile. Whether you're chowing down on the best frozen meatballs and canned sauce, or a tasty vegetarian spaghetti "carbonara," spaghetti is the bare minimum for your pantry's pasta needs.
In terms of affordability, there is some good news. The spaghetti at both of the Dollar franchises costs about six cents per ounce. In a twist on their usual modus operandi, Dollar Tree sells a 20-ounce box for $1.25, while Dollar General sells a 16-ounce box for exactly $1. Both stores carry a small selection of other pasta shapes if you're interested, but for the classic spaghetti, you really can't go wrong at either store.
Whole milk
When you boil it down to the basics, you'll discover that milk at Dollar Tree is more expensive per ounce than at Dollar General. However, Dollar General sells its milk refrigerated, and Dollar Tree sells shelf-stable milk that you don't have to refrigerate until after you've opened it. These square, easy-to-store quarts of milk from Marcel's Modern Pantry are the perfect size for bakers or as an emergency backup in busy households. They can also be stored safely for up to 12 months in the right conditions.
Ultimately, where you prefer to shop for milk is dependent on your needs. Dollar General's gallon of refrigerated milk costs one cent less than Dollar Tree's shelf-stable quart, so there isn't a huge discrepancy in pricing. If you have non-dairy milk requirements, however, Dollar General sells its fair share of lactose-free milks and almond milk in different brands and flavors. Dollar Tree, on the other hand, sells one kind of oat milk and one kind of almond milk. So at the end of the day, the type of milk you're looking for is more likely to dictate which store you shop at as opposed to the price.
All-purpose flour
Say you're going to make some melt-in-your-mouth biscuits, a loaf of bread, or a batch of cookies. You're going to need flour. It's a constant in any kitchen for a reason. Whether stored on the counter in a charming flour jar or stowed in the cupboard next to the chips, you will be hard-pressed to find a kitchen that doesn't have at least a little flour hanging around. The exact amount of flour you will need is wildly dependent on whether you're a marathon baker or just crafting some make-ahead roux.
If you're grabbing a 2-pound bag of flour, then you should be heading into a Dollar Tree. It sells its bags of Nancy Jane All-Purpose Flour for $1.25 compared to Dollar General's $1.35. While Dollar General's 5-pound bag of flour only costs four cents per ounce, so do three 2-pound bags (or 6 pounds total) from Dollar Tree. While having all your flour in the same bag is definitely more convenient, it isn't any more cost-effective than the smaller bags. Summarily, Dollar Tree is probably where you'll want to go, even if you need more than 2 pounds of flour.
Cereal
Cereal is such a valuable and versatile snack to have in your pantry. It's a good way to get some essential fiber and grain into your diet while being satisfying and filling. Aside from breakfast, you can also add it to some trail mix for an extra textural element or simply have a baggie of it on hand to satisfy those midday munchies. No matter how you prepare your cereal, nothing beats a good bowl to start the day off right (especially if you can keep the cereal crunchy).
The good news is that both Dollar Tree and Dollar General sell cereal. Not only that, but both stores sell name-brand cereal. When looking at Cheerios, Dollar Tree offers a smaller, easier-to-store package for $1.25. Dollar General, instead, sells the traditional cereal boxes of varying sizes, flavors, and prices. In fact, Dollar General even offers the large-size box of Cheerios for only $5.00, making it about 15 cents cheaper per ounce than the bag from Dollar Tree. Both stores sell a variety of cereals in a mix of name-brand and off-brand, but it seems like Dollar General might overall be the better deal.
Brown sugar
Brown sugar is a pretty important ingredient to have on hand as a baker. It can even be used as a substitute for white sugar in the right circumstances, which is good because Dollar Tree does not sell granulated sugar in stores (at least, not according to its website). On its own, brown sugar has some benefits. It has a richer flavor, is generally sweeter due to the added molasses, and helps add moisture to baked goods. You can even add a little brown sugar to your oatmeal in the mornings to really make breakfast pop.
When looking for your preferred product to buy, note that Dollar General does not sell a recognizable name-brand brown sugar. While Clover Valley is not technically Dollar General's store brand, it is certainly not as popular as Domino. If you want that name-brand quality, you should head to a Dollar Tree, where brown sugar is one cent more per ounce than at Dollar General.
Folgers coffee
Unless you're someone who doesn't need coffee to get up in the morning, you know the struggle of keeping your pantry stocked. Unfortunately, the price of this beloved morning staple is skyrocketing every day. There are some general cost-saving measures you could take, but when you fall in love with the way a brand roasts its beans, it is very hard to be satisfied with anything else.
Thankfully, Dollar Tree and Dollar General are rising to the occasion by stocking up on Folgers coffee. This time, you should absolutely be heading to Dollar Tree, as its 9.6-ounce can of Folgers is being sold for $1.50 less than the exact same can in Dollar General. If you need larger containers of coffee, then you should look into Dollar General, as Dollar Tree's largest package of Folgers is only available in the one size. And if you love the taste of coffee but are trying to kick caffeine, Dollar General offers half-caff and decaf Folgers, too. But in terms of price, Dollar Tree is the cheaper option.
Ketchup
Comparing every popular condiment at Dollar Tree and Dollar General would fill its own article, so it makes sense to start with the basics. Ketchup is, without a doubt, one of the most ubiquitous condiments in the United States. It's put out on tables in diners and pubs because it's popular enough that it needs to be readily available for consumers. Aside from the controversy as to whether you should be putting ketchup on a hot dog, it is widely accepted that this tomato-based condiment pairs with just about anything.
When looking at the Hunt's ketchup brand, Dollar Tree sells the smaller 14-ounce bottle compared to Dollar General's 20-ounce bottle. When you break down the cost, you'll find that Dollar General is one cent less per ounce than the slightly smaller bottle at Dollar Tree. Moreover, you will be disappointed if you go looking for a more recognizable brand at Dollar Tree.
Apart from the Heinz 57 Sauce, it does not appear to stock any of the more popular name-brand condiments. Head over to Dollar General, and you will find that it sells larger sizes and has more variety in brands across the board. Regarding both affordability and availability, Dollar General is the better bet for all your ketchup needs.
Canned tuna
Canned tuna is a staple pantry item due to its convenience and nutritional value. A little can of tinned fish is an excellent source of protein and is an extremely versatile ingredient. From tuna salad sandwiches to other, unique ingredient pairings (like mac n' cheese), you will be able to find something you can do with tuna.
While both Dollar Tree and Dollar General offer pre-mixed tuna snack packages, those don't deliver nearly the same quantity of fish as the individual cans. Granted, pre-mixed snack packs will have a lot more flavor and save you the trouble of having to buy mayonnaise as well. Use your best judgment on what you need for your grocery run.
When looking at a basic can of tinned fish, Dollar General sells the exact same can of StarKist Chunk Light Tuna in Water for 5 cents less than Dollar Tree. That being said, it is good to know that both stores agree that this easy-to-store and easy-to-use protein should not be overly expensive. But at the end of the day, Dollar General is still the cheaper option.
Dollar General has better bulk pricing, while Dollar Tree has more convenient portions
Dollar General is a broader retailer than Dollar Tree in many ways. For the most part, Dollar General offers more products in wider varieties, which is often reflected in its pricing. While Dollar General is still committed to keeping its prices low, the chain does sell items for upwards of $10. While Dollar Tree may have a smaller selection than Dollar General, this allows it to keep its prices as low as possible. It is extremely rare to find anything at Dollar Tree for more than $5, with the majority of its products priced at $1.25. This pricing structure is part of what makes it a great place to stock up on Dollar Tree kitchen essentials and more.
As with any sort of shopping, it is best to do your research before you set out on your mission. While you can easily deduce from this list that Dollar General has better overall prices, there are certainly still benefits to shopping at Dollar Tree. For instance, Dollar Tree offers smaller, conveniently portioned groceries that support a solo lifestyle. At the end of the day, what truly matters is that both retailers keep shopping affordable.