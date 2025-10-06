Dollar Tree Or Dollar General: Which Has More Affordable Grocery Items?

Dollar Tree and Dollar General are some of the last truly affordable chain stores on the market, with their products being priced anywhere from $1 to $10. The fact that these stores keep prices low is a testament to their commitment to customer satisfaction, though it's worth noting that some of the product packaging may be smaller than what you would find at your average grocer. As the final bill for almost all kinds of shopping keeps growing, you may want to consider switching to one of these budget-friendly chains.

Grocery shopping at a dollar store may not seem like anyone's first choice, but considering the wide array of essentials they have on hand, it just makes sense. If you only have time to shop at one location, you'll want to maximize your savings potential and choose the chain that serves you best. The comparisons below were made using both Dollar Tree and Dollar General's websites; however, any in-store pricing may be subject to change in your area.