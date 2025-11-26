6 Store-Bought Worcestershire Sauce Brands, Ranked

It is always fascinating to me to realize I've been laboring under a misconception. Since I was a child I had assumed, erroneously, that A1 (which is my favorite steak sauce), HP Brown sauce, and Worcestershire sauce were all just different brands and names for the same exact condiment. That's egg on my face! I am not sure how, or when, that idea took root in my mind but researching this article swiftly corrected my thinking on the subject. Now I was left with the question of: What the heck is Worcestershire sauce?

Vinegar, anchovies, sugar, and spices is the simple answer. All those flavors are rendered down into a watery, soy-sauce-like, consistency. It was originally invented by English chemists John Lea and William Perrins, who ran a shop in Worster, England. Lea & Perrins is still a functioning brand to this day. Worcestershire sauce is what is considered a 'brown sauce' which is an umbrella term for a sauce that is brown in color, and usually made with molasses and vinegar. A1 sauce, HP Brown Sauce, and Worcestershire sauce all fit into this category. My younger self likely tasted a vinegary British condiment and assumed all brown sauces from across the pond were going to be identical — oops. Anyway, once I understood Worcestershire sauce's origins a little better I set out to taste test several brands to see which ones will be best for flavoring on burger nights, and which ones aren't worth the trip to the store.