14 Seasonings That Will Upgrade Your Salmon

As a Pacific Northwest native, I am, like all of us, gaga over salmon. Any grocery store worth its salt sells salmon ... usually five or six kinds, in fact. Since I was in high school and tasked by my mother with helping to cook for parties and weeknights (a chore I mostly had a good attitude about), I've had my hands in the salmon pot. (And yes, you can make salmon in a pot. You can also brine it, cure it, bake it, broil it, pan-sear it, and eat it raw.) Over the years, making salmon at least once a month and usually more, I've probably prepared it about 300 times, in every form from party puffs to chowder to all-out bagel boards.

If you already know how to cook salmon, huzzah! Your family and guests will thank you. However, there are always ways to take this beautifully-hued fish to the next level, and seasonings are an excellent place to start. Even better, many spices and herbs will make your fish healthier as well.

Where do you go wrong? Only by avoiding experimentation. Happily, the following list will give any home cook, novice or otherwise, plenty of places to start in that arena. Do note that while I personally think the perfection of a salmon fillet obviates all other cuts, you can apply these ingredients equally well to salmon steaks. And with that disclaimer, read on for the 14 best seasonings to upgrade your salmon.

