6 Store-Bought Pumpkin Pies Ranked Worst To Best

Walmart has surprised me in the past. The Great Value brand managed to sneak into the top three when ranking canned beef stews, so I wasn't concerned about a Walmart pie. I was in for an unpleasant surprise upon unboxing this particular pumpkin pie. The tin was slick and oily to the touch, and the pie itself ended up splitting at the center. It was not holding itself together very well. Cutting into it was another challenge because the crust just kept disintegrating off the edges. Even getting it out of the box was like playing a particularly finicky game of Operation.

So far, the Walmart brand was not behaving itself. Once I removed the wedge I'd fought to cut free, I didn't notice too many issues. The filling stayed put and didn't ooze out of the pie shape, and the crust on the bottom of the pie, where it had been moistened, seemed to hold itself together better than the crust on the edges. Actually eating the pie was... fine, I guess. As someone who really likes pumpkin pie, this was just disappointing. It was mostly pumpkin, with little to no spice, so overall it was a pretty bland flavor. What really puts this in last place among the other purchased pies is that this was the only pie that left a strangely sour aftertaste on my tongue. That's not what I want from a dessert. Throw this on the list of Walmart products to avoid.