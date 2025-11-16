8 Spray Butter Brands, Ranked

Non-stick spray is such a wonderful invention. Not only does it assist in greasing your pans, tins, skillets, and griddles, but it also comes in a convenient little spray container. I do a lot of baking, and greasing the cake pan is always the least enjoyable part of any bake. Instead of struggling to fit parchment or wax paper into everything, I've discovered just how simple a nice even application of non-stick spray can be. A non-stick spray can save the day in so many ways as long as you're not using it in your air fryer.

Most non-stick sprays have a canola or olive oil base these days, though you can find everything from ghee to avocado sprays if you're in the mood for them. Very little tops the taste of butter, in my experience. Butter is just one of those amazing things that can elevate practically anything it's applied to. If I had a choice between an over-medium egg done in olive oil or butter, I'm choosing butter every time. Real butter is expensive, and margarine isn't far behind. That's where butter-flavored non-stick sprays come in. I'm determined to figure out which one gives me the most bang for my buck and can still give me that beautiful buttery goodness without breaking my bank. I'll be putting each spray to the test by greasing a pan and cooking a pancake with it to see how each spray will influence the bake, and flavor, of a straightforward dish.