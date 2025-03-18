This Iconic Brand Makes The Best Canned Crab Meat We've Tried

While using fresh crab meat is generally the best option when preparing dishes such as Rachael Ray's Crab Rangoon Casserole or Gruyère and crab gougères, sometimes choosing canned crab meat is the more accessible option, due to either a land-locked location or a tight grocery budget. With several brands available in your local supermarket, it's difficult to tell which one offers the best tasting option. Luckily, Chowhound recently ranked six popular brands of store-bought canned crab meat, and we've discovered that the best is made by Bumble Bee.

In our taste test, Bumble Bee products actually appeared twice. The Bumble Bee White Crabmeat, which ranked second-to-last, did not impress with its relatively bland flavor and texture. Unfortunately, it was also the easiest type of canned crab meat to find and the most inexpensive. Alternatively, the Bumble Bee Lump Crabmeat jumped to the top of the list in direct competition to its lackluster counterpart.