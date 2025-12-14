The Expert-Approved Cooking Methods That Make Your Salmon Tender, Moist And Flaky

The delights of eating salmon are enhanced by the seafood's versatile appeal. It's flavorful when raw, fried, grilled, baked, and more. But if you have a palate for tender, moist, and flaky bites, there's an expert-approved cooking method that should be on your radar. Chowhound exclusively spoke with Victoriano Lopez, executive chef at La Mar Cocina Peruana's San Francisco location (@lamarsf on Instagram), to figure out how to create the salmon of your dreams. "When cooked, salmon is best prepared medium-rare, skin-side down, allowing for a crispy exterior while maintaining a tender and moist interior, whether in a pan, on a griddle, or over a grill," he told us. It's easy to overcook salmon, which can lose its buttery texture, so the trick is to not go for a well-done finish. Once it achieves 120 degrees Fahrenheit, it's time to take it out and finally enjoy it in its full glory.

This pan-searing or grilling technique will require a thermometer for accuracy, and like every other home cook, watch out for the thermometer mistake you might be making and know how to fix it, or you might risk ruining the dish. Alternatively, the helping hand of a timer can also do wonders. Beyond this reliable method, Lopez further shares other techniques for a succulent, melt-in-your-mouth salmon that tastes like it came straight out of the kitchen of your favorite five-star restaurant.