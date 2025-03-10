8 Frozen Breakfast Sandwiches, Ranked

Egg, cheese, sausage or bacon, and a tasty croissant or biscuit, there's not much needed for a fantastic breakfast sandwich. But the way that these simple handhelds get us fueled for the day is second to none. Many restaurants put their own spin on the classic with additions like silver dollar pancakes, gourmet sausage, and sliced avocado.

If you're a breakfast sandwich lover, you'll be happy to know that you can find plenty of options in your grocery store's freezer for a fraction of what they cost at a restaurant. This portable item is a staple among fast food and convenience stores, but you can also find upscale and elevated versions at sit-down restaurants. Fortunately, they're just as common in the grocery store freezer section, ready in just a few minutes when you make them at home, and perfect for an on-the-go breakfast.

We tried a good selection of top brands to see which breakfast sandwiches we would add to our menu. Evaluating for taste, texture, availability, and price were our top criteria but we also noted which had more nutrition than others since getting ready for the day with plenty of fuel is an important part of breakfast. We also looked at which ones were limited to just a store or two and if they were worth a special trip.