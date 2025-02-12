Should You Bake With Vanilla Paste Instead Of Vanilla Extract?

Being that you're the foodie extraordinaire that you are, it's likely that you're always searching for a way to up your baking game. Savvy cooking moves can be as simple as switching out your vanilla extract for vanilla bean paste the next time you bake a cake, cookies, or custards. Doing so gives your baked goods a major increase in their flavor levels. That's one of the chief reasons why many bakers skip the extract and go straight for the vanilla bean paste when they're making pastries and other baked goods.

Both of these flavor bombs come from the vanilla bean, unless you're working with a synthetic extract. With vanilla extract, the vanilla bean infuses flavor into an alcohol-based solution. The alcohol takes on the flavor of the beans.

To make the paste, powdered vanilla bean and strong vanilla extract are mixed together. This combo gives the paste such a punch of flavor. It's also why vanilla bean paste should be your go-to for recipes that really need to be vanilla-forward, like a recipe for sugar cookies. Micro-dots of vanilla bean peek out through the thick dark paste. It's a total sensorial experience to have it in your baked goods.