What To Keep In Mind When Switching To Natural Peanut Butter For Baking

Both processed and all-natural peanut butter are delicious, and both can be used to create delicious peanut butter desserts (and even savory sauces). The two spreads need to be treated differently for baking and saucing success, however. Tara Bench, cookbook author and blogger behind Tara Teaspoon, spoke exclusively with Chowhound about what home chefs need to know when it comes to using both types of peanut butter for baking.

The difference between the two types of peanut butter is obvious at first glance — processed peanut butter is super thick, while both store-bought and homemade natural peanut butter tend to be runny, with oil separated from peanut solids. Bench says that the difference between the two is noticeable in baking. "You'll notice differences in texture and sweetness when baking with natural peanut butter versus conventional peanut butter," Bench says. "Baked goods made with processed peanut butter will have a noticeable chew and softness thanks to the added hydrogenated oils that keep things emulsified and smooth. Baked goods made with natural peanut butter may be crumbly and dry, and even greasier." She also says that baked goods made with processed peanut butter tend to be sweeter, as most processed peanut butters have a decent amount of added sugars. An important note: be sure to store natural peanut butter in the fridge after opening to preserve quality.