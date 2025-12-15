10 Unique Cookie Decorating Ideas For The Holiday Season

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The most wonderful time of the year is upon us — for sweets lovers, that is. We have transitioned past the pie-baking extravaganza of Thanksgiving straight into the land of peppermint bark, candy canes, Yule logs, and our personal favorite: holiday cookies. The stand mixer has assumed its rightful place on the countertop, you've done your seasonal Costco run and stocked the pantry with all the vanilla extract, flour, and sugar you need, and all that's left is to decide which cookie recipes you're going to make. While you might have the recipes and the techniques down, you may be scratching your head about how to decorate them.

Sure, there is no shortage of cookie decorating kits out there, but if you want to win the admiration of your family and friends, and the folks at your annual holiday cookie swap, you're going to have to take your decorations to the next level. Pulling out all the festive stops doesn't have to be a lot of work though, and there are tons of simple tricks you can try to give your cookies an innovative yet unfussy seasonal edge. Gone are the days of flooding royal icing on basic sugar cookies and rifling through your candy drawer to find something to stick on your gingerbread house; these unique tips will give you the creative inspo you need to make this year's Christmas cookies the best ever.