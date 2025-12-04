Classic Cut-Out Gingerbread Cookies Recipe

This cookie recipe is easy to make, but there are some tips to keep in mind to ensure the dough and cookies come out perfectly. When making the gingerbread dough, you want the butter softened slightly, but not so soft it is losing its shape. If it is too soft, the dough will be loose and sticky, and the cookies will spread more during baking. A hand mixer is fine here, but if you choose to use a stand mixer, use the paddle attachment and beat on medium speed when mixing the butter and brown sugar, and switch the speed to low when adding the remaining wet ingredients. You'll also want to use the low speed when incorporating the dry ingredients.

Before chilling, you'll be making a round disc with each half of dough. Make this fairly large so that more surface area hardens. This will make the rolling out process quicker. While you are working on the first batch, keep the second batch in the fridge so it doesn't soften too much. The chill time is important, so make sure you are chilling for the full 2 hours or more. You can make the dough up to 2 days in advance.

It's a nice idea to have different sizes and shapes of cookie cutters. If you have small shapes, like tiny stars, they can be used with the dough left behind from cutting the larger shapes. You still may need to re-roll some dough, but this will save you some time while also making the assortment look pretty.