What is miso paste?

Pretty much everyone has heard of miso soup. It's ubiquitous at Japanese restaurants and a common starter at vegan or other eateries as well. For home dwellers, instant miso soup is now widely available, too. The more discerning cook or diner may also be familiar with miso as one of the best glazes for salmon, or other meats and veggies.

There are some things, however, that even handy home cooks may not know about miso — for instance, that it usually comes in paste form as an ingredient. Or that you can use it to give unexpected depth of flavor to chicken noodle soup, add it to pasta water for the best buttered noodles, and take your pizza sauce to the next level. Similarly, many people don't know that miso paste is available, usually in several forms, in the refrigerated section of most larger grocery stores.

That's a shame, because this ingredient is basically magic. Yes, you can make a bit of soup with it any time you want, but you can also use it as the base for so many delicious (and easy) recipes. If you've not yet familiarized yourself with this common ingredient from Asian cooking, the time to do so has come.