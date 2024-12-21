The Meaning Behind Cruciferous Vegetables' Mouthful Of A Name

While you may have never heard of a cruciferous vegetable, chances are you eat at least one of them every day (if you're eating the recommended amount of daily vegetables). While there are so many vegetables considered cruciferous – including broccoli, cabbage, kale, cauliflower, turnips, and kohlrabi -– it might not be immediately obvious what they all have in common.

One of the definitions of "cruciferous" is actually "bearing a cross," which translates over to the vegetables that are put in this category based on their four-petaled flowers in the shape of a cross. Falling under the genus Brassica, many cruciferous vegetables share a plethora of health benefits. Packed with cancer-fighting glucosinolates, fiber, and multiple types of vitamins, this subgroup of vegetables can be enjoyed with the knowledge that they are filling your body with incredible benefits.

Cruciferous vegetables are actually some of the best superfoods you can put in your body. Not only do the aforementioned glucosinolates fight cancer, but the phytochemical sulforaphane is also a strong aggressor towards various malignant diseases. On top of this, cruciferous vegetables have also been proven to reduce both depression and obesity.