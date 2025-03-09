The 10 Best Immersion Blenders For Perfect Pureeing And More

Few other foods can rival a big bowl of piping hot roasted tomato soup and creamy butternut squash soup on a cold and rainy day – especially when paired with a grilled cheese on the side (of course). However, making creamy soups from scratch can be a pain when you bring out your countertop blender and then carefully transfer your hot soup from the pot to the blender and back again. Not to mention, putting hot liquid in your blender isn't the best idea.

If you're cringing because this sounds familiar, it might be time to invest in an immersion blender, sometimes called a stick or hand blender. This handy kitchen appliance can level up your soup game but also makes quick work of smaller tasks around the kitchen. You can use your immersion blender to emulsify homemade mayonnaise or salad dressing, blend batter, whip cream, make milkshakes, or puree sauces and dips. Can you see why Gordon Ramsey says the immersion blender is an essential kitchen gadget?

Here's a rundown of the best immersion blenders on the internet to help you find the best option for your cooking needs. We break down the nitty gritty from features like variable speed to attachments, ease of use, and more.