The 10 Best Immersion Blenders For Perfect Pureeing And More
Few other foods can rival a big bowl of piping hot roasted tomato soup and creamy butternut squash soup on a cold and rainy day – especially when paired with a grilled cheese on the side (of course). However, making creamy soups from scratch can be a pain when you bring out your countertop blender and then carefully transfer your hot soup from the pot to the blender and back again. Not to mention, putting hot liquid in your blender isn't the best idea.
If you're cringing because this sounds familiar, it might be time to invest in an immersion blender, sometimes called a stick or hand blender. This handy kitchen appliance can level up your soup game but also makes quick work of smaller tasks around the kitchen. You can use your immersion blender to emulsify homemade mayonnaise or salad dressing, blend batter, whip cream, make milkshakes, or puree sauces and dips. Can you see why Gordon Ramsey says the immersion blender is an essential kitchen gadget?
Here's a rundown of the best immersion blenders on the internet to help you find the best option for your cooking needs. We break down the nitty gritty from features like variable speed to attachments, ease of use, and more.
Cuisinart Smart Stick Hand Blender
Cuisinart is a trusted brand for food processors, and many people like their immersion blender product. The popular Cuisinart Smart Stick hand blender offers models with variable speed settings or just 2 speeds. (The two-speed model is usually about $20 cheaper). Attachments include a blending wand, a whisk, a 3-cup chopper, and a 2-cup mixing cup for blending.
Reviewers are generally happy with the power of this immersion blender and find that it makes quick work of pureed soups, sauces, and smoothies. However, there are some mixed feelings about the functionality of the chopper. Although it's designed to handle 3 cups, most reviewers found it actually struggles with that amount; a cup or less at a time worked best for one reviewer.
The only other drawback to this immersion blender option was that it can feel awkward to press the lock and trigger buttons together to start the motor. However, once the blade engages, you don't need to hold down the lock button anymore. Unlike other models, this one doesn't have any pot and pan guard on the blender stick, so use caution if blending in a favorite pot as it might scratch.
KitchenAid Variable Speed, Corded Hand Blender
The Kitchenaid variable speed immersion blender (with a cord) is another popular option under $100. This blender is great for those who aren't looking for extra attachments since this one comes with just the blender arm and a blender jar with a lid so you can store any leftovers in the fridge in the same cup. The blender arm is dishwasher safe so you have one less dish to hand wash and features a removable pan guard.
Reviewers find this one well-made and handy for blending a variety of dishes – soups, sauces, smoothies, and more. They also like that the speeds can be changed just by putting more pressure on the trigger button rather than needing to move your fingers to push buttons and change the speed. What's more, many are surprised by how quiet this one is, which can be handy if you're trying to blend up a smoothie or pancake batter before the rest of your family is up for the morning. Another perk is that the thick cord doesn't get tangled when moving it around the kitchen or in and out of storage.
Mueller 8-Speed Immersion Hand Blender
The Mueller 8-speed immersion hand blender is, by far, the highest-rated immersion blender on many popular retail sites. (One popular retail site has over 50,000 reviews for this model.) The cost of the Mueller hand blender is a big factor in its popularity since this is the only model you can pick up for less than $50.
What's more, at that low price you're still getting a few attachments too. The Mueller hand blender comes with a whisk and a milk frother although there's no blending cup included with this one. So with just one appliance, you can whip up everything from smoothies to mayo to whipped cream or a frothy latte. Reviews are positive for this one too, many find it is just as powerful (if not more) as models that cost twice as much and find cleaning easy since the attachments are all dishwasher safe. One drawback is that this one doesn't include a pan guard so you might want to check out other options if you use your immersion blender directly in your favorite pots.
Breville Control Grip Immersion Blender
If you're hesitant to dish out more than $100 for an immersion blender, the glowing reviews for the Breville Control Grip immersion blender might convince you. Reviewers were impressed with the power and ease of use for everything from pureed soups to frozen fruit smoothies and pasta sauce. The blender wand has a non-scratch base so you can use it directly in pots and pans.
The ergonomic trigger grip is comfortable to hold, even when blending for long periods of time. When investing in this immersion blender, you are also getting 25 oz. chopping bowl with a mini blade, whisk, and a 42oz jug with a dual-purpose storage lid and anti-slip mat which can also be used as a lid. Breville also kept storage limitations in mind because they designed the jug to house the chopping bowl.
If you're skeptical that the extra attachments will just collect dust, reviewers said that the chopping bowl attachment actually worked much better than their food processor. It is small, so it might be best for small batches. Another feature of the Breville blender is a bell-shaped base with internal ribbing to reduce suction and limit splashing when blending at high speed. Some reviewers mention that the bell-shaped base is a drawback because it limits what cups, outside of the ones included with the blender, you can use for blending.
KitchenAid Go Cordless Hand Blender
One of the drawbacks of many immersion blenders is that you are limited by the cord. Depending on the layout of your kitchen, you might have to move hot pans closer to your outlet or else you have to try to make sure the cord stays out of the way of the burners. Not to mention, the constant struggle to untangle cords. Leave all that hassle by splurging on a cordless hand blender like this model from Kitchenaid.
With a full charge, Kitchenaid promises that this blender will provide up to 30 minutes of continuous runtime. However, there is some variability based on the recipe or attachments used. Reviewers are generally happy with the battery life, saying it lives up to the manufacturer's claims for runtime. This one doesn't offer any extra attachments but does come with a removable pan guard as well as a blending cup with a lid. Despite running on battery power, reviewers are happy with the power as well. Other than remembering to charge the blender between uses, the only negatives mentioned are that this one is heavier than corded models and has only one-speed option.
Breville All-in-One Processing Station
For those who may be short on kitchen space or want to invest in kitchen tools that can multi-task, this all-in-one processing station from Breville is worth a look. For a little more than $150, you get an immersion blender, whisk attachment, variable smashing leg, and a 6-cup food processor that allows for chopping, slicing, and grating. The adjustable blade for the food processor provides an impressive 18 different thickness settings. Those who love making homemade mashed potatoes will find the unique variable smashing leg particularly helpful. If you're worried about finding the counter or cabinet space to store all these extra attachments, Breville provides a compact storage base with this package.
The reviews for this all-in-one kitchen gadget were overwhelmingly positive. Many found this to be an A+ replacement for their favorite hefty food processor, making quick work of making riced steamed cauliflower, sliced veggies, kneading pasta dough, and more. Despite all the different parts, this one is still easy to clean per reviews.
Hamilton Beach Professional Immersion Blender
Professional kitchen equipment often translates to much higher costs, but this Hamilton Beach professional immersion blender is sold for under $100. It's perfect for home cooks looking to upgrade their homemade soups and sauces without breaking the bank. It is a super simple, straightforward option for a hand blender since it doesn't come with a lot of attachments (just a whisk) and operates with just a single button.
The speed (displayed on the LED speed level indicator screen) is regulated by how much pressure applied to the button. Many reviewers like the pressure responsive button for changing the speed, but another reviewer found it hard to precisely manage as they had to keep squeezing to maintain speed. This one doesn't have a pan guard so beware when blending directly in a pot or pan. In general, buyers find this one appears high quality, easy to clean, and powerful enough to handle most blending or whipping jobs.
Vitamix Immersion Blender
Vitamix has a reputation for high-performing countertop blenders and their immersion blender appears to be another winner according to reviews. The Vitamix immersion blender delivers plenty of power to make quick work of anything that needs to be pureed, including nuts. This blender offers 5 different pureeing speeds and can run continuously for up to four minutes before automatically shutting off. The bell at the bottom of the blender wand is smaller than other immersion blenders so that it can fit into any container with at least a 3-inch wide opening.
Some reviewers were so impressed with the immersion blender, they saw no need to invest in the full-size Vitamix (saving a couple hundred dollars). While that might not be the case for everyone, many do remark that it's handy for small batch jobs that are too small for a full-size Vitamix or blender.
Not only powerful, but reviewers comment that this one is surprisingly quiet. The scratch-resistant blade guard also keeps your favorite pots from getting damaged. Plus this hand blender is easy to clean. Other than the higher cost, the only other downside commonly mentioned is that this one weighs more than other immersion blenders which can be cumbersome if you need to puree a big batch.
Braun Multiquick 7 Hand Blender
The Braun MulitQuick 7 hand blender is another great option if you want a small task master for blending and chopping. The trigger-style power button where the speed is controlled by the pressure you apply is similar to other immersion blenders and comfortable to grip when blending. For around $100 you get the blender wand, a whisk attachment, a 2-cup chopper, and a blending cup. A unique feature of this hand blender is the "ActiveBlade" technology, which means the blade moves up and down while spinning. Braun claims this increases the active cutting surface area for a smoother and faster blend.
Reviewers agree that this immersion blender model purees quickly and efficiently and does not create suction with the bottom of the container or pot. They also commented it doesn't splash like other immersion blenders. However, one drawback is that there's no pot guard for damage to your pots and it can take up a lot of storage space. Many buyers are also impressed with the chopper attachment which makes quick work of chopping onions or whipping up a fresh salsa. However, a few complain the chopping bowl has no self-locking latch.
Black Decker Kitchen Wand 6 Kit
The Black + Decker Kitchen Want 6 Kit is a great buy for those who love to cook but are short on storage space or want to outfit a gadget-less kitchen with one purchase. Honestly, it's impressive how many gadgets this one kit can replace for an investment of around $200. Here's what is included beyond the blender wand: a whisk attachment, milk frother, a 2-in-1 salt and pepper grinder, a wine bottle opener, and a can opener. While that sounds like a lot to store and manage, the kit also includes 2 storage cases to keep everything organized.
Even better, the wand for all these attachments is chargeable so you aren't limited by the cord and reviewers say that the unit charges fast. The manufacturer promises you can blend up to 75 (12-ounce) bowls of soup on one full charge. However, one drawback is that the charger doesn't fit in the storage boxes with the rest of the attachments. Overall, reviewers found it powerful enough to take on any soup or smoothie, and the attachments worked well.
How I selected the best immersion blenders
To determine the best immersion blenders, I sourced customer reviews on multiple retail websites. When looking through reviews, I focused on things like functionality and ease of use as well as overall design, and durability. Other factors considered included whether it was cordless and any attachments included.