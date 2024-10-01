Pecorino Vs Parmesan Cheese: What's The Difference?

Pecorino is a hard sheep's milk cheese, and its name comes from the Italian word for sheep. There are a few different types, but the most common one is pecorino Romano, which is not to be confused with Romano cheese. However, it's not drastically different; both are hard cheeses, but a soft, ricotta-like pecorino also exists. Sheep's milk contains more fat, giving it a grassy, tangy, and earthy flavor compared to cow milk cheeses. It's typically a white to pale yellow color compared to the more full-bodied yellow shade of Parmesan.

Pecorino is regarded as more intense and punchy in flavor than Parmesan, even though it's usually aged for less time — from a few months up to a year, compared to at least one year (and often more) for Parmesan. The longer it's aged, the more intense it will be, especially past the eight-month mark, when it becomes more crumbly and smoky. The younger version can have light, spicy notes to it. For serving, pecorino is often grated – its rather intense flavor means that you won't be overwhelmed if it's grated.

Because pecorino originates from outside Rome, it's a great addition to classic Roman pastas like carbonara, cacio e pepe, and Amatriciana. It generally works well with pasta. It can also be used in pesto, atop salads, or in a mix of cheese, say, for a gratin.

