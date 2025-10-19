Our Honey Bourbon BBQ Chicken Recipe Is Sticky Sweet

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

One of the great things about BBQ is that there are infinite ways to enjoy it — wet, dry, vinegar-based, sweet, smoky, spicy. A great BBQ technique works wonderfully on meats from ribs to brisket, but there is something deliciously special about chicken. This recipe for honey bourbon BBQ chicken — courtesy of recipe developer Julie Kinnaird – has it all, from a flavorful and smoky spice rub to a sauce that is tangy, sweet, and extra flavorful due to a generous shot of bourbon. Using bourbon in this sauce adds sophisticated undertones of vanilla and char, while enhancing the fruity and tart-sweet apricot, tomato, and apple cider vinegar elements. Honey and bourbon are a perfect pairing in this recipe, and while it packs a bit of heat, Kinnaird lends a few tips for making the spice factor rise a bit more, if desired.

Although the quality of bourbon you choose for this recipe is up to you, Kinnaird gives a reminder that what you put in is what you get out. The alcohol component of the bourbon cooks off in this recipe, but you are left with the residual flavors, so choose a bourbon that speaks to your favorite flavor profile. This recipe is great for cooler months, as the whole process happens on the stove and in your oven. The result is a finger-licking-good batch of barbecue that is perfect for weeknight comfort food or weekend entertaining.