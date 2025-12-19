The 5 Best Mixers For Sparkling Wine

When it comes time to ring in the New Year, there's one drink that pretty much has to fill your glass: Champagne (or sparkling wine, the generic term that includes less pricey drinks like Prosecco, Cava, and spumante). Sparkling wine is a go-to for any celebration, especially in the winter holiday season, but sometimes you want to elevate it even further or expand your sparkling drink repertoire. Adding a mixer to your bubbly can transform your celebratory toast from hum-drum into holiday magic.

Because of its crisp, light flavor and delightful effervescence, it's not hard to find creative ways to drink sparkling wine. You can use it to top off most of your favorite cocktails or add it to sorbet for a decadent dessert drink. A special sparkling cocktail doesn't have to take too much time, money, or effort. These mixers will please your party guests and make your celebration one to remember without making your head spin.