17 Creative Ways To Use Sparkling Wine In Your Favorite Drinks

Let's take a moment to raise a glass to sparkling wine. Not only does it pack a boozy punch like a standard wine, but it also has a sensory-stimulating and uplifting mouthfeel, thanks to its effervescence. Sparkling wine is typically seen as a celebratory spirit, but there are more ways to incorporate this class of wines into your drink rotation than you may think.

In order to find out some of the best alcoholic (and non-alcoholic) drinks to add sparkling wine to, we brought in the big guns: Susannah Brinkley Henry, recipe developer from Feast + West; Colin Gallagher, bar director at Delfina in San Francisco, California; Abbie Romanul, mixologist and founder of Raising the Bar; and Olivia Fernandez, lead bartender at The Ballantyne in Charlotte, North Carolina. Not only did they share their tips for creating effervescent and tasty bubbly cocktails with sparkling wine, but they also offered some important insights for selecting the perfect sparkling wine for your new favorite bubbly libations.