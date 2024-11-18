How To Transform Your Aperol Spritz Into A Fall-Worthy Drink With One Ingredient

It's no doubt that a classic Aperol spritz is a quintessential summer sipper. Often described as a sunset captured in crystal, the Aperol Spritz traces its roots to the charming city of Padua, Italyand has given Italian cocktails global notoriety. Of course, even correctly pouring an Aperol spritz requires a delicate hand. But spritz cocktails don't need to be strictly enjoyed in sunny weather. The elements of a spritz-forward recipe offer a seamless canvas for fall and winter-inspired cocktails. As summer turns to fall, the simple addition of cranberry juice can put an autumnal spin on this summer sensation — infusing your cocktail with sweet and tart flavors.

For an extra layer of cranberry flavor, you can substitute the club soda with cranberry-infused sparkling water. Amp up the fall vibes with seasonal garnishes like candied cranberries, a cinnamon stick, a candied orange slice, a wedge of fresh orange, or even a smoked rosemary sprig for a festive touch. Gear up to serve this refreshing, Instagram-worthy spritz at your next holiday gathering!