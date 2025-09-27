Add Sparkling Wine To This Citrusy Cocktail For A Fruity Take On The French 75

Sparkling wine is a fun ingredient to incorporate into other cocktails beyond the usuals, such as a mimosa, peach Bellini, and French 75. It's usually associated with being imbibed as a celebratory drink, but we're not here to dictate how and when you choose to relish a glass of bubbly. There are plenty of creative ways to incorporate sparkling wine into your cocktails to whip up a unique libation. It can put a sophisticated spin on an otherwise mainstream drink, and before you embark on your journey of allowing your inner mixologist to shine with bubbly beverages, there are a few key points to keep at the forefront of your mind when working with sparkling wine.

For starters, the choice of sparkling wine matters, as the tasting notes and sweetness of sparkling wine vary depending on the region they are from, which ultimately impacts the final taste of the cocktail. Cost also plays an important factor, with even the lower end of reasonably good-quality Champagne costing around $40 a bottle. On the other hand, sparkling wines like Prosecco and Cava, which hail from Italy and Spain, respectively, tend to be more wallet-friendly options.

Temperature also matters a great deal. Any sparkling wine is best served chilled at approximately 40 degrees Fahrenheit. This is because the lower temperature helps mute the sweetness, meaning the natural flavors from the other cocktail ingredients can come through without hindrance. Also, who wants to sip on a lukewarm cocktail in the first place? The cold also helps preserve the carbonation for longer. If you can, consider chilling the cocktail mixers and glasses as well. Lastly, save opening the bottle of bubbles until ready to top off, garnish, and serve to prevent it from falling flat.