The Fascinating History Of The How The Bellini Cocktail Was Created
In Italy there's a bar overlooking the streets of Venice: Harry's Bar. The outside of this establishment may be modest — a little brown door surrounded by white stone — but it has a long history of impressive patrons, including Frank Lloyd Wright, Orson Welles, Peggy Guggenheim, Ernest Hemingway, and Truman Capote. It's been around for over 90 years as a home for artists wanting to get a glimpse of Old World charm. And what better drink to strike inspiration than the Bellini?
In 1948, the owner of Harry's Bar, Giuseppe Cipriani, fashioned an iconic Italian cocktail by combining peach puree and prosecco to create the Bellini. The drink is named after Renaissance painter Giovanni Bellini, whose works are an integral part of Italy's art culture and still stand in churches today. The Venetian painter's style was known for biblical scenes with vibrant sunrise skies in tempera. Cipriani was inspired by Bellini's use of color because it resembled his own pink peachy drink.
The craftsmanship of the Bellini
Unlike the invention of the Negroni Sbagliato, which was a happy accident, everything about the Bellini's creation was very intentional. Giuseppe Cipriani's drink is Italian at heart, being made of white peaches that grow across the countryside in summer. He took the peaches and pureed them into a delicate, smooth consistency that was then mixed with prosecco. This choice of white wine was calculated because its natural floral and fruity notes are the perfect companion for a peach flavor. It's no surprise that the Bellini was a hit, and it's still being sipped on as a classy summertime indulgence. The ratio is two parts prosecco to one part peach puree, gently stirred in a cold glass flute.
The strength of the Bellini lies in its simplicity, which is why people can enjoy plenty of pre-mixed versions of the drink at the store. If you're going to go for a pre-mix, then consider the original Cipriani or Canella brand, which is DOCG-certified (a label protecting ingredient quality and manufacturing). Canella also adds a bit of raspberry to its mix. Bellinis are easy to make at home with leftover canned peach juice, and they're a great aperitivo to enjoy before a mid-afternoon cicchetti. Thanks to Cipriani, you can grab a Bellini the next time you're feeling creative or craving a sweet cocktail.