Unlike the invention of the Negroni Sbagliato, which was a happy accident, everything about the Bellini's creation was very intentional. Giuseppe Cipriani's drink is Italian at heart, being made of white peaches that grow across the countryside in summer. He took the peaches and pureed them into a delicate, smooth consistency that was then mixed with prosecco. This choice of white wine was calculated because its natural floral and fruity notes are the perfect companion for a peach flavor. It's no surprise that the Bellini was a hit, and it's still being sipped on as a classy summertime indulgence. The ratio is two parts prosecco to one part peach puree, gently stirred in a cold glass flute.

The strength of the Bellini lies in its simplicity, which is why people can enjoy plenty of pre-mixed versions of the drink at the store. If you're going to go for a pre-mix, then consider the original Cipriani or Canella brand, which is DOCG-certified (a label protecting ingredient quality and manufacturing). Canella also adds a bit of raspberry to its mix. Bellinis are easy to make at home with leftover canned peach juice, and they're a great aperitivo to enjoy before a mid-afternoon cicchetti. Thanks to Cipriani, you can grab a Bellini the next time you're feeling creative or craving a sweet cocktail.