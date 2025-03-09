5 Mixers For Your Gin That Aren't Tonic Water
A gin and tonic may be one of the most iconic cocktails around, but the flavor can become quite dull after a while. This is especially the case if you don't drink gin and tonics out of the best glass. While bitter tonic water obviously makes a good match for semi-sweet, botanical gin, it's not a very exciting addition to a beverage. Luckily, gin is a very versatile spirit and goes well with any number of other mixers. Whether you don't like tonic water or are trying to expand your mixology knowledge, keeping a couple of unique gin mixers on hand will ensure your cocktails don't get boring.
One simple swap for tonic water is soda water. Soda water dilutes the gin while providing enough fizz to cut through more potent flavors. Plus, the taste is completely neutral, so you can add other ingredients without care or better appreciate the gin's complex flavors. You could also opt for a flavored tonic or soda water for some instant variety.
Go with ginger
If tonic water isn't your thing, try mixing things up with a ginger beverage! The slightly spicy, earthy taste of ginger pairs excellently with light, herbaceous gin. Mixing gin with a glass of ginger beer will give your drink a delightfully sharp kick of flavor and a refreshing rush of carbonation.
Ginger beer can be quite intense, so if you prefer your drinks on the sweeter side, spike a can of ginger ale instead. Or, you can craft your own ginger cocktail to make it suit you. For instance, you can make a quick ginger drink by first muddling fresh slices of ginger. Shake the ginger with gin, then strain the drink into a glass of ice and soda water. Add lemon or mint to taste and enjoy!
Fill up on fruit juice
From apple to orange, practically any type of fruit juice that you can think of will make a good mixer for gin, and you can combine different varieties for endless different drinks. The best fruit juice for your beverage will depend on what type of gin you're using. Sweet gins can be enhanced with tropical flavors like pineapple and mango juice, or you can balance out the sweetness with a tart juice like cranberry. Alternatively, you can deepen the flavor of more floral gins with complex juices like pomegranate or blackberry.
To imbue your gin cocktails with even more flavor, infuse the gin by using it to soak freshly sliced fruit. Then, just add ice and a splash of sparkling water for a quick and easy cocktail.
Seek citrus flavors
Those who prefer their gin cocktails to have a bit of tang should stock their bar carts with citrus-flavored mixers. This can include lemonade (or pink lemonade for some visual flair!), classic lemon-lime sodas like Sprite, and plain citrus juice. The intense sour flavors of citrus complement gin perfectly and bring out the liquor's natural floral flavors.
Lemon and lime are the go-to options to pair with gin, but don't discount grapefruit as a citrusy contender. Equally sweet and sour, a splash of grapefruit juice makes an elegant addition to gin drinks. Even if you don't use any other mixers, a slice of citrus is all you need to adjust a glass of gin to your tastes, although you should always drink gin neat first.
Combine with caffeine
For a beverage that will give you a boost after a long day at work, mix your gin with a caffeinated drink like coffee or tea. It may sound strange until you think about the ways you can swap out vodka for gin. Gin and vodka have many differences, but they can both be used to make martinis, which makes a gin espresso martini a natural cocktail evolution. Like citrus, coffee has a bitter flavor that goes well with herby gin.
If you would rather have tea than coffee, gin mixed with Earl Grey tea might be for you. Both beverages have floral flavors that blend together harmoniously. You can add a shot directly to a cup of tea, or cut out the middle man by tossing a tea bag or two into a bottle of gin. Remember that caffeine and alcohol can be a strong combination, so drink responsibly.
Add more alcohol
Sometimes in life, the best mixer is simply more alcohol. That doesn't just mean other liquors or bar staples like vermouth (though it is the key ingredient in a delicious gin martini). Fizzy beverages like cider and sweet sparkling wine can go hand-in-hand with gin as long as you take the time to try out different flavor combinations.
Keeping some extra alcohol handy also lets you make some classic cocktails besides gin and tonics. For example, just add lemon juice, simple syrup, and gin to a glass of Champagne to make a sophisticated French 75.