5 Mixers For Your Gin That Aren't Tonic Water

A gin and tonic may be one of the most iconic cocktails around, but the flavor can become quite dull after a while. This is especially the case if you don't drink gin and tonics out of the best glass. While bitter tonic water obviously makes a good match for semi-sweet, botanical gin, it's not a very exciting addition to a beverage. Luckily, gin is a very versatile spirit and goes well with any number of other mixers. Whether you don't like tonic water or are trying to expand your mixology knowledge, keeping a couple of unique gin mixers on hand will ensure your cocktails don't get boring.

One simple swap for tonic water is soda water. Soda water dilutes the gin while providing enough fizz to cut through more potent flavors. Plus, the taste is completely neutral, so you can add other ingredients without care or better appreciate the gin's complex flavors. You could also opt for a flavored tonic or soda water for some instant variety.