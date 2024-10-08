Everyone Loves An Aperol Spritz, But What Flavor Is Aperol Exactly?

It's almost 6:00 p.m., there is golden hour light, and you have an Aperol spritz in hand. What is a more perfect way to relax after a long day? The bittersweet and perfectly bubbly Aperol spritz helps loosen the mood, and its golden orange color is a cheerful sight. While sipping on this cocktail during aperitivo time, you've probably never considered what creates the distinct flavor of Aperol. How to make the cocktail is easy enough to understand — Aperol, Prosecco, and soda water — but what exactly is the Aperol flavor?

The first obvious notes from Aperol are citrus and bitter flavors. The company confirms the main tasting notes as, "Lightly alcoholic, with zesty orange and complex herbal notes, complemented by a touch of vanilla". There are other undisclosed fruits present in the alcohol, as the company says Aperol is an "infused blend of high-quality fruit, herbs, and roots." The iconic color is reminiscent of an orange, but it contains artificial dye to amplify the color.

The official recipe is a safely guarded secret, but there are a few other known ingredients contributing to Aperol's flavor. There is a mix of both bitter and sweet oranges, and rhubarb, the deep red stalks best known for their role in pie. Gentian, a bitter herb used to aid digestion, and cinchona, a bitter tree bark also added to tonic water (known as quinine), are added. Other herbs and roots are also incorporated, but these are kept under wraps.