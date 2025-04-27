This 2-Ingredient Champagne Cocktail Is The Best Way To Welcome In Warmer Weather
Each year, the moment parka weather dissolves into cute 'lil tied denim shirt temperatures, the world mulls but one question: What will be the drink of summer? The classics like frozen cocktails of all stripes, micheladas, and plain old beer are warm-weather beverage icons for their own refreshing, tasty reasons. But we propose that you also introduce the Kir Royale to your sunny imbibing routine.
As fancy as it sounds (the "e" in "royale" adding extra flourish), all a Kir Royale requires to earn its monarchical moniker is a spot of crème de cassis and a pour of Champagne or sparkling white wine. The blackcurrant liqueur is sweet enough on its own, so make sure you stick with dry bubbly at either price point. You can play with the proportions to make it more or less fruity, but a common ratio is six parts of sparkling wine to one part liqueur. It's as versitile as your everyday mimosas and Bellinis from there, as the trio occupies the same libation lane. A Kir Royale is also most festive when served in flutes or coupes, so dust off your proper glassware and use it as intended for your next fête.
Building the best Kir Royale, and how to pair it
Other than skipping those sweeter sparklers, Kir Royales are hard to mess up. And you can only adjust them so much, tinkering with the ratios for your desired berry flavor and color intensity. We'd also skip any super expensive bottles of Champagne for this diluted application and shop on the lower end, or even use an alternative like Prosecco. The latter, another warm-weather favorite, will typically taste fruitier than the French government-dictated real deal, but not so much that it'll overwhelm the crème de cassis.
Kir Royales are, perhaps most decadently, among the drink pairings that make caviar even more luxurious. But they're also terrific with your everyday brunch items like eggs Benedict, and poolside classics like club sandwiches, regardless of whether you're team turkey or chicken. The drink's decidedly daytime appeal is thanks to its light body, crisp finish, and relatively low ABV for those day drinking sessions. But we don't think anyone will kick you off the queen's court should you serve or order a Kir Royale with more substantial dinner offerings.