Each year, the moment parka weather dissolves into cute 'lil tied denim shirt temperatures, the world mulls but one question: What will be the drink of summer? The classics like frozen cocktails of all stripes, micheladas, and plain old beer are warm-weather beverage icons for their own refreshing, tasty reasons. But we propose that you also introduce the Kir Royale to your sunny imbibing routine.

As fancy as it sounds (the "e" in "royale" adding extra flourish), all a Kir Royale requires to earn its monarchical moniker is a spot of crème de cassis and a pour of Champagne or sparkling white wine. The blackcurrant liqueur is sweet enough on its own, so make sure you stick with dry bubbly at either price point. You can play with the proportions to make it more or less fruity, but a common ratio is six parts of sparkling wine to one part liqueur. It's as versitile as your everyday mimosas and Bellinis from there, as the trio occupies the same libation lane. A Kir Royale is also most festive when served in flutes or coupes, so dust off your proper glassware and use it as intended for your next fête.