12 Best Champagnes And Sparkling Wines For Mimosas
The quintessential brunch cocktail, mimosas have long held an exalted place as one of the few tipples generally accepted as suitable for morning consumption. And so they should be! This simple drink is bright, effortless, and endlessly customizable, with a little vitamin C to boot. While the classic mimosa recipe calls for a 50/50 mix of orange juice and sparkling wine, variations abound, from what type of citrus juice you use to your preferred juice-to-booze ratio. However you take your mimosa, Sunday Funday just isn't the same with at least one round of these easy cocktails.
But what makes a good mimosa? It's all about the bubbles. You want a sparkling wine that's crisp, lively, and refreshing — something with enough acidity to balance the sweetness of the juice, but not so expensive that you feel guilty mixing it.
True Champagne comes from the Champagne region of France (we've all seen the memes) and is made using the traditional method (Méthode Champenoise), which is time-consuming and pricey. While Champagne is undeniably delicious, its complex, toasty, and often more nuanced flavors might be better suited for sipping solo.
Fortunately, there's an entire world of sparkling wines out there for every budget and palate, from fun and fruity Prosecco, to dry, crisp Spanish Cava, to Crémant and other Champagne-style sparklers from France, the United States, and beyond. Here are a few of our favorites, whether you're taking your DIY brunch mimosa bar to the next level or just adding a little extra sparkle to your morning.
FIOL Prosecco
The name "Fiol" comes from the Venetian dialect word for "son," which today is more commonly used to describe a natural leader or standout friend — the one who brings people together, much like a bottle of bubbly at brunch. Crisp, fruit-forward, and easygoing, FIOL Prosecco is not only delicious on its own, but a perfect mimosa base.
One of the great things about using a Prosecco for mimosas is that it's made using the Charmat method, meaning the bubbles are created in a pressurized tank rather than in the bottle. The result? A softer, fruitier sparkling wine that plays beautifully with juice and is generally pretty budget-friendly. Some Proseccos also offer just a hint of sweetness, which can soften the acidity of fresh orange juice, resulting in a balanced, refreshing sip.
For a classic mimosa, FIOL Prosecco Brut dials down the sweetness for a drier, more citrus-driven experience. This delightful bubbly is widely available at many online retailers for around $19 a bottle and is sure to live up to its name, bringing people together for an unforgettable brunch.
La Vieille Ferme Sparkling Blanc
We've all heard about the now internet-famous "Chicken Wine," so named for its adorable label depicting a little illustrated rooster. While most famous for its affordable and seriously crushable red, white, and rosé still wines produced by the Perrin family of Château de Beaucastel in the Rhône Valley, the brand also makes an equally-crushable sparkling wine that's a fantastic budget-friendly pick for mimosas. If you love a French bubbly but don't want to splurge on Champagne, La Vieille Ferme Sparkling Blanc is your brunch BFF. Produced in the same method as Champagne, this bubbly is made in the south of France using the classic grapes found in Champagne — in this case primarily Chardonnay — but is a fraction of the price.
It's zesty, refreshing, and full of citrus, pear, and brioche notes, making it a fantastic pairing for orange juice. The bubbles are fine and delicate, meaning your mimosa won't feel overly fizzy or aggressive on the palate. It's also got a crown cap — like you'd find on a bottle of beer or soda — so you don't even need to stress too much about your Champagne cork popping skills. Find it online or in stores nationwide for under $15 a bottle.
Graham Beck Brut NV
Hands-down one of my favorite bubblies of all time, whether straight up or with a dose of OJ. I could drink this stuff all day ... in fact, on particularly festive weekends, I have been known to do exactly that. Graham Beck is a highly celebrated producer of Cap Classique, South Africa's answer to Champagne method sparkling wine. In addition to being a leader in sparkling wine production, Graham Beck is also a prominent figure in wildlife conservation, earning Conservation Champion Status from the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), so you can feel good about every sip.
Packed with crisp, Granny Smith apple, citrus, and a touch of almond on the finish, this bubbly has mouth-watering freshness that ensures your mimosa never gets cloyingly sweet, and the tight, persistent bubbles stay lively in the glass. If you're looking for something a little more complex than your typical Prosecco but still under Champagne prices, this is the perfect choice, and might just become a favorite for beyond-brunch sipping.
Fun Fact: The Graham Beck Brut NV was served at Nelson Mandela's inauguration and Barack Obama's presidential nomination celebration. If it's good enough for history-making moments, it's good enough for your greasy eggs and bacon. Despite it being a choice among world leaders, this wine is nevertheless fairly widely available in stores and online at a price more suitable for us regular people at under $20 a bottle.
J Vineyards Cuvée 20
California is a hotbed of really delicious traditional method sparkling wines. J Vineyards is no exception, offering a wide range of different styles, from classic brut and rosé, to Blanc de Blancs and Blanc de Noirs, to vintage selections. For an approachable yet elegant take, the Cuvée 20 is a star. This sparkling Russian River Valley bubbly is a Chardonnay-dominant blend, with crisp acidity, juicy apple, and just a hint of toastiness. If you want your mimosa to feel a little fancier, but still fun and festive, this is your bottle. It's fruit-forward enough to mix beautifully with juice but still offers some complexity for those who want to enjoy a glass on its own (there's always at least one).
Cuvée 20 is widely available, including through the winery's online shop, for $40. And, while you're browsing the site, be sure to check out J Vineyards' newest project, LOVE Wine. A collaboration with Alexandra Grant, renowned artist and founder of grantLOVE (who also happens to be Keanu Reeve's longtime romantic partner), an initiative supporting women and artists of color, this sparkling wine was created to celebrate women's empowerment and creative expression, giving emerging women creatives the platform to design the label of each new LOVE bottling. The debut bottle, retailing for $50, features a label designed by NY-based artist Genevieve Gaignard, with proceeds benefiting arts nonprofits.
Domaine Carneros Verméil Demi-Sec
While it's common to select mostly bone-dry bubbly for crafting classic mimosas, if your taste buds lean on the sweeter side, you may want to try a sparkling wine with some residual sugar. In fact, sparkling wines come in a wide range of sweetness levels, from Doux at the sweetest end of the spectrum, all the way to Brut Nature or Zero Dosage at the driest, and several stops along the way. Domaine Carneros, like many wineries who focus on sparkling wines, offers several different types to choose from on this sweetness scale, which is a great way to discover the varying levels of sweetness and dryness in wines.
If you like your mimosas on the richer, sweeter side, the Verméil Demi-Sec is a must-try. With flavors of honeyed pear, citrus blossom, and ripe peach and nectarine, this California sparkler brings a touch of indulgence to your brunch. Because it's got some residual sugar, you might even consider using a tarter juice like grapefruit or passion fruit for a fun twist. The sweetness of the wine will tone down the acidity of any mixer, resulting in a rounder, fruitier sparkling cocktail that would also be the perfect pairing for a selection of desserts at a special occasion brunch. Snag a bottle of this delicate sparkler through Domaine Carneros' website at $42 a bottle.
Gustave Lorentz Crémant d'Alsace Brut
Crémant is widely considered among wine pros (myself included) as one of sparkling wine's best-kept secret. Produced in France in the same painstaking way as true Champagne, these wines are often as complex, elegant, and beautifully made as the celebrated wines of Champagne, with a typical price point below $30. These wines also allow for the use of other grapes in their production and come in a range of styles throughout France's main growing regions, including Bourgogne (Burgundy), Bordeaux, the Loire, and, of course, Alsace. Crémant d'Alsace is produced from some of the classic French varieties — Pinot Noir and Chardonnay — though Pinot Blanc, Pinot Gris, and Riesling may also be blended for regional and aromatic flair.
Gustave Lorentz Crémant d'Alsace works beautifully for mimosas because the fine bubbles and fresh acidity enhance how refreshing the drink is without overpowering the juice, ensuring a balanced and elegant brunch cocktail. Plus, the slight minerality keeps your mimosa from feeling too sweet or one-note. Try it with blood orange juice for a stunning pink sunset hue and a more complex citrus flavor. This delicious bottling can be found through many online retailers for around $25. Grab a few to keep on-hand for other special occasions or life's little everyday celebrations.
Valdo Marca Oro Prosecco Brut
If your ideal mimosa is light, lively, and packed with flavor, Valdo Prosecco is the bubbly you need on your brunch table. Hailing from the Veneto region of Italy, AKA the birthplace of Prosecco, Valdo has been making sparkling wine for over 90 years, and its expertise shows in every sip. This isn't just another generic fizz — it's bright, fruit-forward, and effortlessly refreshing, with crisp notes of juicy green apple, pear, and citrus that mingle beautifully with fresh-squeezed orange juice.
What makes Valdo such a great choice for mimosas? The balance. Some Proseccos can fall on the sweeter, softer side, while others can taste overly simple — but Valdo hits the sweet spot with just enough fruitiness and zip to keep your brunch cocktail vibrant but never cloying. Bonus: It's also affordable and widely available through online retailers like Wine.com for around $15, so you can stock up without hesitation. You can even use leftovers to step up your Shirly Temple game for a grown-up twist on a classic childhood favorite.
Brunch hack: Feeling fancy? Swap OJ for fresh tangerine juice and a sprig of rosemary for a slightly herbal, citrus-kissed upgrade that's just a little bit more sophisticated than your run-of-the-mill mimosa.
Freixenet Cordon Negra Brut
Chances are, at some point in your imbibing past, you've enjoyed a bottle of this iconic Cava, poured from the brand's signature matte black bottle as it has long been the MVP of brunchtime sipping thanks to its ubiquitous presence and affordable price tag. But don't let its budget-friendly persona fool you. This easygoing Cava is the perfect choice for mimosas and just about any other sparkling wine-based cocktail. It's also a delight on its own, especially for mid-week sipping. Who doesn't deserve to pop a bottle of bubbly to celebrate finally putting the laundry away or tackling that epic to-do list?
Made from traditional Spanish grapes Macabeo, Xarel-lo, and Parellada, this bubbly delivers classic sparkling vibes with a bright, fruit-forward flavor profile, all wrapped up in a super-dry, refreshing finish. Because Cava is made using the same labor-intensive method as Champagne, it has smaller, more persistent bubbles — meaning it holds up beautifully to juice without losing its fizz. Find this well-known bottle just about anywhere you can buy wine, as well as online, for about $10-$15 a bottle depending on where you shop.
Marqués de Cáceres Brut Cava
Another affordable Spanish stunner, Marqués de Cáceres Brut Cava is the ultimate brunch table bubbly thanks to its vibrant, citrusy flavor, and tiny, long-lasting bubbles. This bone-dry sparkler is made by one of Spain's most respected producers — known for crafting high-quality wines that punch well above their weight class.
This Cava stands out thanks to its lovely balance and complexity. It's bright and refreshing, with notes of zesty lemon, green apple, and white flowers, but it also has that signature toasty depth from traditional-method aging, giving your mimosa an extra layer of sophistication. It's dry but not bone-crushingly so, making it a seamless match for orange juice without overpowering the mix. It's also the perfect pairing for just about every brunchtime staple, from eggs to pancakes and waffles, and lunch-leaning items like sandwiches and salads.
Brunch hack: For a true Spanish-inspired mimosa, swap regular OJ for freshly squeezed Valencia orange juice, citrus fruit that originated in — you guessed it — Valencia, Spain. It's a simple tweak that adds just a touch of regional detail that won't go unnoticed.
Nicolas Feuillatte Réserve Exclusive Brut
If anything but real Champagne for your mimosas simply won't do, Nicolas Feuillatte Réserve Exclusive is one of the best options without blowing your entire brunch budget. There's a reason this bubbly is the number one best-selling Champagne in France and the number three Champagne in the United States and worldwide — it's reliable, delicious, and hits right on the money when it comes to that elusive "quality-price ratio," as they say in the biz.
Nicolas Feuillatte Champagnes are produced by a collective of 5,000 growers in Champagne, France, representing 11 Grand Crus and 26 Premier Crus vineyards. They all stand out thanks to their fresh, mouth-watering style, silky mouthfeel, and inherent drinkability. The Brut Réserve Exclusive, the brand's entry level bottling (despite a name that sounds like the complete opposite), is a stunner on its own, but will play nicely with a touch of orange juice, if a mimosa is what's on the menu. This is the perfect selection for a special occasion brunch. Think: Mother's (or Father's!) Day, bridal showers, and birthdays. It's also ideal for the crowd that prefers just a mere whisper of orange juice when it comes to crafting their preferred mimosa.
Nicolas Feuillatte Réserve Exclusive is widely available in stores and online for around $40 a bottle and is one of Wine.com's top gifted wines.
Kirkland Signature Champagne Brut
Not loving the idea of a full Champagne splurge but still want the real deal for your mimosas? Head to Costco for one of the most cost-effective ways to enjoy Champagne with a Crémant price tag. As always, Costco's Kirkland Signature products always overdeliver — including the carefully curated selection of wines — even if they're admittedly a little bit unsexy. Costco's Kirkland Signature Champagne is no exception. Made by renowned producer Manuel Janisson in Verzenay, one of Champagne's coveted Grand Cru villages, this bottle is legitimately top-tier — but for under $20 a bottle. Yes, you read that right.
This classic blend of Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, and Pinot Meunier — Champagne's hallmark grapes — brings all the good stuff: toasty brioche notes, lemon zest, ripe pear, and a touch of stone fruit, with tiny, elegant bubbles, and a lingering finish that tastes way pricier than it is. It's a classic Champagne that isn't over the top on the yeasty notes, making it a lovely base for your mimosas, and a splurge-worthy selection for an elevated brunch ... if you can even consider $20 a splurge for the real stuff.
Archer Roose Wines Bubbly
Archer Roose Wines are synonymous with easygoing vibes and joyful sipping. The brand partners with respected winemakers around the world to source and produce its wines, which are also sustainably and responsibly made using low-intervention winemaking techniques, not to mention low-sugar and vegan-friendly. But beyond that, the brand is known for being one of the leading wines sold in cans for perfect portability. Enter: picnic mimosas! Yep, the product lineup includes the Archer Roose Wines Bubbly, a sparkling white wine made in the Veneto region of Italy, as well as a Bubbly Rosé. Both are available online and at major retailers like Target for $64 per 12-pack of 250-millimeter cans.
In addition to being a great option for on-the-go sipping, the single-serve cans are perfect for when you don't want to commit to a full bottle. And, they look adorable on a DIY mimosa bar at any event. Plus, the wine itself is super tasty — a Prosecco-style bubbly that's light, crisp, and ever-so-refreshing — which is exactly what you want in a mimosa base. No wonder this bubbly is also on tap at plenty of brunch hot spots, filling up mimosa carafes, and delighting day drinkers everywhere.