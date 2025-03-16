12 Best Champagnes And Sparkling Wines For Mimosas

The quintessential brunch cocktail, mimosas have long held an exalted place as one of the few tipples generally accepted as suitable for morning consumption. And so they should be! This simple drink is bright, effortless, and endlessly customizable, with a little vitamin C to boot. While the classic mimosa recipe calls for a 50/50 mix of orange juice and sparkling wine, variations abound, from what type of citrus juice you use to your preferred juice-to-booze ratio. However you take your mimosa, Sunday Funday just isn't the same with at least one round of these easy cocktails.

But what makes a good mimosa? It's all about the bubbles. You want a sparkling wine that's crisp, lively, and refreshing — something with enough acidity to balance the sweetness of the juice, but not so expensive that you feel guilty mixing it.

True Champagne comes from the Champagne region of France (we've all seen the memes) and is made using the traditional method (Méthode Champenoise), which is time-consuming and pricey. While Champagne is undeniably delicious, its complex, toasty, and often more nuanced flavors might be better suited for sipping solo.

Fortunately, there's an entire world of sparkling wines out there for every budget and palate, from fun and fruity Prosecco, to dry, crisp Spanish Cava, to Crémant and other Champagne-style sparklers from France, the United States, and beyond. Here are a few of our favorites, whether you're taking your DIY brunch mimosa bar to the next level or just adding a little extra sparkle to your morning.