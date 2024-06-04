What Does It Mean If Your Sparkling Wine Has 'Brut' On The Label

Let's say you're in charge of getting wine for an upcoming party, and although you know what kinds you like, you're not quite an expert. You pick up a fancy bottle of Champagne at the liquor store, and while you're looking for hints about what kind it is, you see it's labeled as "brut." What exactly is a brut? How do you even pronounce that word?

To answer both of those questions at once, "brut" is pronounced like the word "brute" with a long u sound, and it refers to a popular style of dry sparkling wine. This means the wine is made with very little sugar (less then 12 grams of sugar per liter). As a result, they're almost never sweet — sweet tastes come from sugar, after all — although there are exceptions. Some folks might assume that the term brut refers specifically to Champagne, but Champagne is any sparkling wine that's made and bottled in the Champagne region of France. A fizzy white wine made elsewhere can just as easily be a brut.