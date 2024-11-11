What Separates Toffee From Caramel?

A sweet, gooey, rich, and buttery sauce glistens as it slides down the side of a vanilla ice cream scoop. It must be caramel. Or could it be toffee sauce? While the difference doesn't matter so much while you're eating it, there are subtle differences between caramel and toffee. These two sweet confections share similar colors and ingredients, but how they're made varies.

Something that defines toffee over caramel is its use of brown sugar — traditional caramel almost always uses white sugar. There are different methods and mixes of ingredients for making each, but the standard recipe for toffee includes only brown sugar (or sometimes molasses) and butter. On the other hand, caramel can just be made from sugar, but it is also made from a blend of sugar, cream, and water depending on the desired consistency. A simple at-home hack for making caramel is simmering down sweetened condensed milk.

Toffee is cooked at a lower temperature for longer. There's also toffee sauce, which uses the same ingredients but is not cooked as long, and sometimes cream is added to give it a smoother texture. Caramel has more of a range of texture and hardness; overall it is softer and more pliable than toffee because it is cooked for a shorter amount of time but to a higher temperature, plus it has the addition of cream and water. The longer cooking time gives toffee a richer, nuttier flavor, while caramel tends to be lighter and creamier.