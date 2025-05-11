The Delicious Thing That Happens When You Add Baking Soda To Toffee

If you have ever made toffee at home, or at least hovered nearby while someone else bravely tackled molten sugar, you have likely seen that mysterious step at the end: right as everything hits a deep amber, the recipe suddenly demands a splash of baking soda. Not salt. Not vanilla. But Baking soda! Why? Here's the short answer: chemistry. Here's the longer, more delicious answer: baking soda makes your toffee crunchier, airier, and just better.

There is a lot of science behind how baking soda works in such recipes. When you stir it into your hot toffee mixture, baking soda reacts with the acidic sugars and butter in the pan, creating a fizzy burst of carbon dioxide gas. That might sound like something you would want to avoid in a candy that's supposed to harden into shiny, glassy sheets, but those bubbles are exactly the point. They create tiny pockets of air throughout the toffee, giving it that light, crisp snap when you break it apart (instead of the jawbreaker density you might get otherwise).

Think of it like the candy version of aerating your cake batter. The process is a lot like what happens when making honeycomb candy (aka sponge toffee), where baking soda is the star player. In honeycomb, the bubbles are exaggerated for drama and chew; in English toffee, they are more subtle, like background singers making the lead taste shine.