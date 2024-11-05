How To Make Sweets Without A Candy Thermometer

Some people believe making candy without a candy thermometer is impossible, but that simply isn't the case. While it's true that a candy thermometer makes it easier to flawlessly caramelize sugar by giving you precise temperatures, there are other methods that are just as reliable. Confectioners who lived prior to the invention of thermometers used something called the cold water test.

The cold water test involves using a bowl of ice water to see what stage your sugar syrup has reached. As sugar syrup becomes hotter and hotter, it goes through seven stages of hardness, each of which can be used to make different types of candy. Dropping heated sugar syrup into the water cools it quickly so you can determine which stage it's in and whether it needs to be heated further for the recipe you're making.

You'll need to perform the test multiple times while heating your sugar, so prep an ice bath beforehand. Rather than putting ice directly in your testing water, fill a large bowl with ice, nestle a smaller bowl inside it, then fill the second bowl with cold water. You'll get more precise results that way since the sugar won't make direct contact with the super-cold ice.