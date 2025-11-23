The 17 Absolute Best Sides To Pair With A Deep Fried Turkey

As Thanksgiving draws near, some of us are deep in the trenches of preparing for the big day. For many, the star of the show on Thanksgiving is the turkey. While a traditional oven-roasted bird is a thing of beauty, it takes a long time to prepare and occupies valuable real estate in the oven that could be used for other dishes. Enter the deep-fried turkey.

A deep-fried turkey not only cooks faster and frees up space in the oven, it's also delicious and will help your Thanksgiving table stand out. Moist, tender, and flavorful, a deep-fried turkey begs for some side dishes that can really hold a candle to its prowess. Fortunately, with the extra time and space you save, you can devote more attention and creativity to producing some truly elevated add-ons. Our favorite accompaniments to a deep-fried turkey are certain to transform your Thanksgiving feast from routine to revolutionary.