The 17 Absolute Best Sides To Pair With A Deep Fried Turkey
As Thanksgiving draws near, some of us are deep in the trenches of preparing for the big day. For many, the star of the show on Thanksgiving is the turkey. While a traditional oven-roasted bird is a thing of beauty, it takes a long time to prepare and occupies valuable real estate in the oven that could be used for other dishes. Enter the deep-fried turkey.
A deep-fried turkey not only cooks faster and frees up space in the oven, it's also delicious and will help your Thanksgiving table stand out. Moist, tender, and flavorful, a deep-fried turkey begs for some side dishes that can really hold a candle to its prowess. Fortunately, with the extra time and space you save, you can devote more attention and creativity to producing some truly elevated add-ons. Our favorite accompaniments to a deep-fried turkey are certain to transform your Thanksgiving feast from routine to revolutionary.
1. 3-Ingredient candied yams
When it comes to staples at the holidays, candied yams are a must-have. This delicious side dish with a sweet twist helps elevate the savory flavors of a deep-fried turkey while providing a distinct mouthfeel.
What sets this simple recipe apart from others is the brown butter. As the butter begins to brown, it develops a deep, nutty taste that perfectly complements the caramelized, roasted yams. Feel free to swap brown sugar for coconut sugar in this recipe, if you prefer.
Recipe: 3-Ingredient Candied Yams
2. 3-Ingredient baked mac and cheese
Another side dish that frequently makes an appearance on the Thanksgiving dinner table is mac and cheese. This version contains very few ingredients, but does take a little bit of finesse to execute to gooey perfection.
Since the macaroni cooks in whole milk, it's crucial that you pay attention and keep stirring — otherwise the dairy can easily scorch. For an added layer of crunch, try topping this dish with crushed crackers, potato chips, or breakfast cereal before baking it.
Recipe: 3-Ingredient Baked Mac & Cheese
3. Italian-style butter beans
While this Mediterranean recipe may not conjure images of Pilgrims, it certainly is an ideal accompaniment to deep-fried turkey. The delicate butter beans, which are a variety of lima bean, become impossibly creamy and velvety once cooked, which is a fantastic contrast to the shatter-crisp skin of the bird.
If you do not want to cook the beans from dry, you can opt for the canned variety. Simply drain and rinse the beans before using and add them at the very end of the cooking process to prevent them from disintegrating in the dish.
Recipe: Italian-Style Butter Beans
4. Baked garlic parmesan fries
Though fries may not seem especially traditional or efficient to make for a large holiday party, this recipe is actually fairly quick and easy, and it's a fantastic alternative to mashed or roasted potatoes to serve with deep-fried turkey. The key to these fries is to use a good-quality starchy potato, like a russet, which retains its fluffiness while developing a crisp crust.
When making the garlic-infused oil, take great care not to burn the garlic, as this can quickly taint the flavor and render the whole batch inedible. It is also important to use a quality Parmesan cheese and to grate it yourself, rather than opting for a shortcut and using the powdery stuff from a green can.
Recipe: Baked Garlic Parmesan Fries
5. Extra cheesy Hasselback potatoes
However you prepare them, potatoes are a necessity for any holiday gathering. Among the most delicious and elegant preparations for the lowly spud is one that deliciously transforms them into Hasselback potatoes. This potato dish has exactly the right mix of texture and flavor to enhance a plate of deep-fried turkey without overshadowing it.
Hasselback potatoes involve slicing the spuds vertically, taking care not to cut all the way through, to create an accordion-like structure that you can fill with butter and cheese. The result is a crisp exterior and gooey inside that can easily be eaten whole or divided into smaller servings.
Recipe: Extra Cheesy Hasselback Potatoes
6. Super bacony mashed potatoes
If you're a purist and want to pair some creamy mashed potatoes with your deep-fried turkey, there are some great ways to elevate this classic dish. And perhaps the best way is to garnish it with crispy bacon.
It's no surprise that bacon will make anything better, but the key here is how you cook it. This is not the time for floppy bacon. The crispiness is what creates a delicious, velvety, and crunchy texture that is a virtual party in your mouth. And, don't forget to save the bacon fat. That fat is what unlocks the real flavor potential of this Thanksgiving recipe.
Recipe: Super Bacony Mashed Potatoes
7. Creamy carrot casserole
Carrots can be a divisive side dish during the holidays. While some people dislike cooked carrots, these are somewhat unique in that they retain a firmer texture that isn't mushy but is still delightfully creamy.
Though you can certainly substitute plain breadcrumbs for the panko ones, the texture won't be quite the same. Panko breadcrumbs are uniquely airy, crisp, and tend to be less greasy, making for a lighter topping that won't weigh down the dish. If you are feeling extra inspired, you might consider adding a layer of grated cheese to the top of your carrot casserole before it bakes for added richness.
Recipe: Creamy Carrot Casserole
8. Green bean and tomato panzanella salad
If you're tired of that classic green bean casserole, but still enjoy the verdant color and snap of these traditional Thanksgiving legumes, you might want to swap out that dish with this salad. Panzanella is a classic Italian salad made from vegetables and stale bread that is pan-fried in oil.
While canned or frozen green beans can be a good alternative in some recipes, this isn't one of them. Fresh beans are necessary to obtain the blistered flavor and texture that gives this recipe its savory taste and complex mouthfeel.
9. Rosemary and garlic roasted potatoes
These roasted potatoes are a side dish that can be pulled together relatively quickly after the turkey is fried and right before guests arrive. They rely on simple ingredients, including fresh garlic and rosemary. Feel free to play with various herbs, like sage, thyme, or marjoram, to enhance that Autumnal flavor.
Be sure to keep an eye on these potatoes as they roast so that both sides cook perfectly evenly. If you have any leftovers, these potatoes would be ideal for repurposing in a breakfast frittata or an omelet with some leftover turkey.
10. Herbed potato salad
Though potato salad may sound like something you'd be more likely to encounter at a summer cookout than on the Thanksgiving table, this side dish can be a fantastic addition to your holiday menu alongside a deep-fried turkey. What sets this recipe apart from other, creamier potato salads is the zingy lemon and mustard vinaigrette and the abundant fresh herbs.
While dill and chives are ideal accompaniments to potatoes, there is no reason you couldn't swap these with any seasonings of your choice. Keep in mind that some herbs taste better raw than others. Woody herbs, like rosemary and oregano, have an unpleasant mouthfeel unless they are cooked.
Recipe: Herbed Potato Salad
11. Wild rice and walnut-stuffed acorn squash
Winter squash is a common side dish served at Thanksgiving and goes well with turkey, deep-fried or otherwise. That said, acorn squash can be a bit more challenging to prepare owing to its hardy skin. This recipe handily deals with the firm skin and enhances the natural sweetness of the squash by roasting it.
The pièce de résistance in this dish is the pomegranate seeds. Not only do they provide a delightful crunch and color, but their inherent tartness is a fantastic contrast to the sweet, nutty squash. If you aren't keen on harvesting the seeds yourself (this process can transform your kitchen into something akin to a crime scene), you can purchase them fresh or frozen, already removed from their husk.
12. Breaded and baked goat cheese salad
Hot, melty cheese on salad, slowly wilting the bitter greens and coating them with a rich gooiness. What's better than that? This combo is what makes this goat cheese salad such a home run as an accompaniment to a fried turkey. It's fancy, yet simple, and it hits all the right flavor and texture notes for a Thanksgiving side.
Feel free to switch things up with the toppings on this salad. While walnuts and tart cherries have fall flair, you can easily lean on more Mediterranean-inspired flavors, including pistachios and pomegranate seeds, for a unique twist.
13. Sweet and savory upside down cornbread
No Thanksgiving spread would be complete without a loaf of bread to soak up all the juices from the moist, delicious fried turkey. While a plain loaf of sourdough or rolls would be perfectly sufficient, this cornbread recipe embodies Autumn and boasts a robust flavor that is sure to round out the meal.
Caramelized apples and onions give this loaf a luscious topping that is visually stunning and ultra crispy. The sharp cheddar provides a salty and savory juxtaposition to the sweet honey and tangy buttermilk. Try serving this loaf with a maple sage or cinnamon apple compound butter.
14. Grilled romaine and corn salad with herby mustard dressing
While a grilled corn salad may seem like a summer recipe, corn can be a fantastic addition to any Thanksgiving meal, especially one featuring a deep-fried turkey. This recipe can be executed as-is using store-bought corn and grilling it indoors if the weather isn't particularly hospitable. That said, canned corn might make things even easier and just as flavorful.
Start by draining the canned corn and patting it dry. Add it to a saute pan lined with olive oil and allow it to caramelize for approximately 10 minutes, stirring occasionally to prevent it from cooking unevenly. Then dress your salad with it.
Recipe: Grilled Romaine And Corn Salad With Herby Mustard Dressing
15. Simple roasted butternut squash soup
One of the most satisfying starters or side dishes to serve alongside a fried turkey at Thanksgiving is a hot bowl of butternut squash soup. This particular recipe is even more delicious because the squash is roasted first, giving it a nutty, umami-rich flavor that infuses the soup with both sweet and savory notes.
The flavor profile of this recipe leans on a lot of spices, especially ones that lend smokiness to the mix. It also features apples and fresh ginger, which amplify the sweet and spicy profile. Lastly, a dash of lime juice helps to brighten the taste and enhance the aromas.
16. Copycat Texas Roadhouse rolls
We've already established that having a batch of rolls or home-baked bread is always a good plan for the holidays. If you have ever dined at a Texas Roadhouse restaurant, you may already be a fan of these doughy, pillowy puffs. This recipe allows you to bring these rolls into the comfort of your own home, and they are the ideal side to sop up deep-fried turkey drippings.
What sets these rolls apart is their light, fluffy texture that practically melts in your mouth. Brushed with whipped, compound butter as soon as they come out of the oven, the rolls have a shiny texture and even richer flavor that is sure to enhance every other dish on the dinner table.
Recipe: Copycat Texas Roadhouse Rolls
17. 3-Ingredient macaroni salad
Macaroni salad may seem a little casual for a celebratory meal, but this recipe is ideal for pairing with a juicy, deep-fried turkey. Not only is it visually appealing — with a colorful mix of broccoli slaw — it's also incredibly easy to throw together at the last minute while the other side dishes and desserts are being finished in the oven.
Though the recipe doesn't call for anything other than salt or pepper to add pizazz, you might consider jazzing it up with some smoked paprika and fresh herbs, like dill, chives, and parsley. This will help make the flavors pop and tie it together with your other side dishes.
Recipe: 3-Ingredient Macaroni Salad