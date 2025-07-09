When you are shopping for tomatoes in the grocery store, you are usually met with a huge variety of shapes, sizes, and colors. In some cases, there is a whole aisle dedicated only to tomatoes, and choosing the right type for your weekly shop can be overwhelming.

Though there are more than 10,000 varieties of tomato available, most of them fall into a handful of broad categories, making it a little easier to work out which ones to choose. From bite-sized cherry tomatoes that are ideal for snacking to substantial beefsteaks that can be stuffed and roasted, each type of tomato has unique qualities that make it perfect for some culinary uses — and less than ideal for others. Whether it is the level of sweetness, the number of seeds, or the firmness of the flesh, understanding the various types can make a difference to the final dish.

Whether you are stuck in a tomato rut or are just looking to add some unusual varieties to your shopping list, we've got you covered. Join us as we take a look at the differences between 10 types of tomatoes.