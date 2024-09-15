The Science Behind Risotto's Uniquely Creamy Texture

When it comes to risotto, arborio rice is your best bet. Arborio is a short-grain rice that has a high starch content thanks to skipping the extensive milling process that many other varieties go through. It also has a naturally high ratio of amylopectin. With more amylopectin, arborio rice is better prepared to soak up any liquid you throw at it. Speaking of soaking, there's also no need to rinse your arborio rice as even a quick wash will remove some of the starchiness you're looking for.

Advertisement

Now that you've got the right rice in hand, risotto requires one more peremptory step — toasting. You can add it to the pan dry, or heat butter or oil in a skillet and stir in your arborio rice until it's well coated. Toasting fortifies it against all that liquid you're going to add and ensures that it cooks evenly. This will prevent that dreaded mushy mouthfeel.

To further guarantee risotto's creamy texture, you simply must keep stirring consistently. Every few minutes, add a ladle full of the simmering liquid you've been keeping warm on the stove. The liquid will absorb as you stir and those now well-known starches will start reacting. By the time you've repeated the process about a dozen times, your rice will have undergone a delicious, velvety transformation, all thanks to the science of starches.

Advertisement