15 Simple Tips For Craveable Casseroles

Though not strictly American in origin, the frugal casserole is among the most beloved and iconic dishes in this country. This comfort food, which appears on dining room tables on virtually any occasion — from easy weeknight dinner to memorable holiday meals alike — can be characterized as a one-dish meal that is typically composed of a starch, a sauce, and a crust punctuated with various meats and vegetables.

While the precise ingredients you can expect to find in a casserole can vary from one region to the next and from household to household, there are some tips and tricks to master to create a craveable casserole that not only tastes delicious, but is easy to serve every time. As a professional chef, I have made my fair share of green bean casseroles and baked mac and cheeses over the years from scratch. I'm here to share the tricks of my trade with you so that you can make the perfect casserole every time.