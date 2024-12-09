The Origin Story Of Lasagna Might Not Start In Italy

Lasagna is an Italian recipe with almost as many variations as spaghetti and pizza. There's always a conversation around a recipe's authenticity, and the answer is always a little murky. After all, recipe history is complex, and the lasagna tale is no exception. Debates typically revolve around what should go in the dish, from the type of meat to the cheese. To get to the bottom of this question, we must start with the origin of the word lasagna.

Most theories of lasagna's ancient origins rely on etymology, or the study of words and their roots. In Greek, the word laganon refers to a dish of thin dough strips, leading some scholars to believe laganon is the ancestral prototype of lasagna. On the other hand, ancient Romans spoke Latin, and lasanum was the Latin word for a specific cooking vessel, causing some historians to point to this as the root word for lasagna. Wording aside, it wasn't until the Medieval period that a concrete idea of the dish started to form.

One of the first written accounts of lasagna was in a Bolognese poem written in 1282. Meanwhile, the earliest documented recipe for lasagna appeared in an Italian cookbook dating to the 1300s. The Accademia Italiana della Cucina, a society that records Italian culinary history, affirms that lasagna is indeed a classic dish from Emilia-Romagna (a region in Northern Italy). So, while lasagna could technically have started in Greece, the modern incarnation is still very much Italian.