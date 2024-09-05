American Vs Japanese Sweet Potatoes: What's The Difference?

It's Thanksgiving day, and the aroma of various foods is spreading through the house. You can smell the rolls rising in the corner, the stuffing cooking in the microwave, the deviled eggs being prepared; above all else, you can smell the turkey baking in the oven. But what else is in the oven? Only the most delicious, delectable item for Thanksgiving — sweet potatoes. Of course, to make these, you just go to the store and grab some sweet potatoes, brown sugar, and marshmallows. If you're like me, you wouldn't think twice about what sweet potatoes to grab, right? Well, today, I (and maybe you) learned that there are hundreds of different sweet potatoes (and none of them are yams). Let's just focus on two types for now: "grocery store" and Japanese sweet potatoes.

When you go to the store, you are likely to find one of three varieties of sweet potato, which include the Beauregard, the jewel, and the garnet. The Beauregard is what most of us are likely familiar with, as it is the most commonly grown variety in the states; it's oblong with reddish-orangish skin and a bright orange inside. These sweet potatoes are very American, growing well from North to South. Japanese sweet potatoes are also oblong, but their skins are more purplish-red, and the insides are usually between a white and a yellow color. Although they are Japanese sweet potatoes, they are actually grown in South America (but commonly used in Japanese cuisine).