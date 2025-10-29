Our Pumpkin Cream Cheese Recipe Is The Sweet Spread Your Bagel Deserves

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When summer comes to a close, it's not long before pumpkin starts showing up in full force, adding autumnal flavor to anything ranging from lattes to baked goods. Breakfast certainly isn't off limits when it comes to getting a pumpkin-infused upgrade, so if you're looking for ways to liven up your bagel or toast, this pumpkin cream cheese recipe from developer Miriam Hahn is the answer. What makes this recipe extra special is the homemade roasted pumpkin puree. It has a caramelized sweetness that you just can't get from a can, and it's easier to make than you think. Added bonus — you'll have enough left over to make your favorite pumpkin muffins or whatever pumpkin baked good your heart desires.

"Once I started making my own pumpkin puree, I've never looked back," Hahn tells us, assuring that although making homemade puree isn't quite as convenient as opting for the canned stuff, it's well worth the extra effort. "The nice thing about buying sugar pumpkins is they last quite a long time on your counter, so you can pick one up and not worry about needing to use it right away," she adds, although something tells us you'll want to whip up a batch of this pumpkin cream cheese as soon as possible.