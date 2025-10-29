Our Pumpkin Cream Cheese Recipe Is The Sweet Spread Your Bagel Deserves
When summer comes to a close, it's not long before pumpkin starts showing up in full force, adding autumnal flavor to anything ranging from lattes to baked goods. Breakfast certainly isn't off limits when it comes to getting a pumpkin-infused upgrade, so if you're looking for ways to liven up your bagel or toast, this pumpkin cream cheese recipe from developer Miriam Hahn is the answer. What makes this recipe extra special is the homemade roasted pumpkin puree. It has a caramelized sweetness that you just can't get from a can, and it's easier to make than you think. Added bonus — you'll have enough left over to make your favorite pumpkin muffins or whatever pumpkin baked good your heart desires.
"Once I started making my own pumpkin puree, I've never looked back," Hahn tells us, assuring that although making homemade puree isn't quite as convenient as opting for the canned stuff, it's well worth the extra effort. "The nice thing about buying sugar pumpkins is they last quite a long time on your counter, so you can pick one up and not worry about needing to use it right away," she adds, although something tells us you'll want to whip up a batch of this pumpkin cream cheese as soon as possible.
Gather the ingredients for pumpkin cream cheese spread
To make this recipe, start by picking up a sugar pumpkin (aka pumpkin pie pumpkin). This type of pumpkin is smaller, sweeter, and denser than a standard pumpkin and will deliver the perfect taste and texture for the cream cheese. Also, because these pumpkins are smaller in size, they are much easier to handle. Then stop by the dairy aisle and grab some whipped cream cheese. You just might have the remaining ingredients in your pantry. Look for olive oil, salt, maple syrup, vanilla, cinnamon, and pumpkin pie spice.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 400 F.
Step 2: Line a baking sheet
Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
Step 3: Cut the pumpkin in half
Cut the pumpkin in half.
Step 4: Remove the pumpkin seeds
Remove the seeds and discard or save for roasting.
Step 5: Season the pumpkin flesh
Brush the pumpkin flesh with olive oil and sprinkle with salt
Step 6: Place the pumpkin on the baking sheet
Place the pumpkin halves cut side-down on the baking sheet.
Step 7: Bake the pumpkin
Bake for 35-45 minutes, until soft.
Step 8: Cool the pumpkin
Once out of the oven, flip the pumpkin halves over and let cool for 30 minutes.
Step 9: Place pumpkin flesh in food processor
Once cooled, scoop out the flesh and place in a food processor.
Step 10: Blend the pumpkin to make puree
Blend until smooth and creamy.
Step 11: Add pumpkin puree and cream cheese ingredients to bowl
Add the cream cheese to a bowl and add ½ cup of the pumpkin puree, maple syrup, vanilla, ground cinnamon, and pumpkin pie spice.
Step 12: Stir well to combine the cream cheese
Stir with a whisk until combined.
Step 13: Serve the pumpkin cream cheese
Serve the cream cheese right away or store in the fridge until ready to serve.
Pairs well with pumpkin cream cheese spread
What can I do with the leftover homemade pumpkin puree?
There are many things that you can make with the leftover pumpkin puree. In the breakfast category, you can whip up a tasty pumpkin pie smoothie by blending 1 cup of milk, ½ cup of the puree, 1 banana, 1 tablespoon almond butter, 1 tablespoon hemp seeds, 1 tablespoon of maple syrup, and 1 teaspoon of pumpkin pie spice. You can also make overnight oats by mixing together 1 cup of milk, 1 cup yogurt, 1 ½ cups oats, 3 tablespoons of chia sees, ¼ cup pumpkin puree, and 1 teaspoon of pumpkin pie spice. Just let it sit in the refrigerator for an hour or make overnight to have in the morning.
In the entree category, pumpkin puree is great to add to stews and curries, adding a little bit of earthy flavor without being overbearing. It also makes a delicious addition to soups like this Thai inspired coconut and pumpkin soup.
You can use your leftover pumpkin puree in desserts too. Along with pumpkin pie, it's also delicious in pumpkin cheesecake, pumpkin rolls, pumpkin cookies, or pumpkin granola bars.
What ingredient swaps can I make in this pumpkin cream cheese recipe?
There are some easy swaps you can make if you want to use up items you have on hand, or if you have dietary restrictions. To make this recipe vegan, simply use dairy-free cream cheese. If you don't happen to have whipped cream cheese, you can use regular, just let it soften for about an hour before using, and it may require a little more elbow grease when stirring. For the sweetener, you can substitute the maple syrup with honey, date syrup, or agave syrup. You can use more or less depending on how sweet you want it.
Instead of the pumpkin pie spice, make your own with a mix of cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, and cloves. This allows you to add in more or less of each spice based on your liking. For a deeper vanilla flavor, try using vanilla bean paste. Since it is more concentrated, you may only need ½ teaspoon. If you are short on time, you can use canned pumpkin puree. Even though it isn't homemade, it will give you the pumpkin flavor for the cream cheese and still be a hit.