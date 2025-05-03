Never Store Your Uncooked Sweet Potato In The Fridge. Here's Why

Subtly sweet, slightly spicy, and mildly nutty, sweet potatoes are the ultimate upgrade when you're looking to swap out your everyday tubers for something with an extra flavor. A true comfort snack, whether oven-roasted and served alongside your favorite burger, or fried to crunchy, golden perfection that you can pair with whatever store-bought sauce you've got at home, sweet potatoes never fail to impress.

That is, unless you end up tripping over some of the mistakes everyone makes when cooking sweet potatoes, or happen to make a storage mistake which includes refrigerating them whole and uncooked. While popping them inside your fridge after a quick market run might be your first instinct, it actually might mess them up more than you think. That's because fridge temperatures are usually kept around 40 degrees Fahrenheit. Even though this will technically extend the shelf life of your sweet potatoes, it comes at the cost of ruining their flavor and texture, ultimately causing them to become bitter in flavor and develop a firm, unappealing center.

These changes in flavor and texture happen because of a process called cold-induced sweetening, which in turn activates an enzyme known as invertase during cold storage. Highly sensitive to temperatures below 55 degrees Fahrenheit, sweet potatoes will also suffer chilling injury in the fridge, and end up with a darker interior and a damaged cell structure. So, unless you're planning to eat them within a few days, you might want to think twice about where you're going to stash them. But, what's the best way to store sweet potatoes?