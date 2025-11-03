The Hands Down Best Mexican Restaurant In Every State
It's no secret that Mexican food is wildly popular in the United States. Across the country, you can find Mexican restaurants in every single state, ranging from small mom-and-pop taquerias to food trucks and fine dining restaurants putting contemporary spins on traditional dishes. Of course, there are Mexican chain restaurants where you can grab quick and easy bites. With so many options to choose from, though, how do you weed out the fantastic spots from the forgettable?
One of the biggest mistakes people make when looking for great Mexican restaurants is not putting in the research beforehand — that's where we aim to help. In our efforts to track down the absolute best Mexican restaurant in every state, we scoured countless reviews, pored over local and national publications, and looked at awards and accolades. According to our research, these are the top spots where you can find outstanding Mexican cuisine.
Alabama: Dos Hermanos in multiple locations
If you're craving tacos in Alabama, many say the Dos Hermanos food trucks do them best. Track them down in Birmingham, Bessemer, and Homewood and you'll likely find lines of hungry patrons waiting to get their fix. Options include al pastor, carnitas, barbacoa, chicken, chorizo, and flavorful carne asada. Chopped onions and cilantro are classic toppings, along with red and green salsas for a fiery kick. Tortas and burritos are also on offer.
Alaska: Salsa Oaxaqueña in Anchorage
Salsa Oaxaqueña is relatively new to the Anchorage dining scene, but it's already created quite a buzz for its authentic Oaxacan cuisine. House specialties include huaraches, sopes, and tlayudas. Be sure to try the chicken mole with your choice of spicy or sweet sauce and the enchiladas with mole. You can also grab tacos featuring house-made tortillas and meats like chicharron, carne asada, and tripe.
(907) 865-5375
3505 Spenard Rd B, Anchorage, AK 99503
Arizona: Cocina Madrigal in Phoenix
Originally from Oaxaca, chef Leo Madrigal has been an integral part of the Phoenix area food scene for over 30 years. In 2018, he opened Cocina Madrigal and it quickly became a local favorite for its vibrant dishes like wild mushroom enchiladas and barbacoa tacos. A kitchen fire caused the family to temporarily pivot to a mobile kitchen, but the restaurant is slated to reopen soon and fans couldn't be happier.
(602) 243-9000
1530 E Wood St, Phoenix, AZ 85040
Arkansas: Taqueria El Palenque in Little Rock
Step inside Taqueria El Palenque and you'll find yourself surrounded by vibrant colors and murals of churches, agave fields, and roosters. The menu is just as stimulating with an array of authentic Mexican dishes. Think creamy cinnamon-spiked horchata, tacos and burritos made with fresh tortillas and savory meats, tostadas piled high with ceviche, and special dishes like pozole and menudo on the weekends.
(501) 312-0045
9501 N Rodney Parham Rd, Little Rock, AR 72227
California: Holbox in Los Angeles
California has an abundance of Mexican restaurants, so narrowing down the best was no easy task. One restaurant that gets a ton of hype that many say is much deserved is Holbox. The Michelin-starred spot focuses on Mexican seafood dishes like refreshing ceviches, aguachiles, and seafood tostadas. Hot dishes include Baja fish tacos, wood-grilled spiny lobster, and wood-grilled Gulf shrimp marinated in garlic, butter, and chile.
(213) 986-9972
3655 S Grand Ave c9, Los Angeles, CA 90007
Colorado: Alma Fonda Fina in Denver
At Alma Fonda Fina, chef Johnny Curiel draws on his upbringing in Guadalajara to re-imagine traditional Mexican dishes in a modern light. For example, take the guacamole with a chimichurri made from the Mexican herb hoja santa, or the pork belly with frijoles charros, salsa verde, and winter greens. The creativity and quality of the food has earned the restaurant legions of fans and a Michelin star.
(303) 455-9463
2556 15th St, Denver, CO 80211
Connecticut: Coyote Flaco in Mansfield
Family-owned spot Tacos La Rosa has been impressing guests with its traditional Mexican cuisine since 2008. Many say the tacos are some of the best around, with options like al pastor, chicken, steak, lengua (tongue), and chorizo. Other popular dishes include the pork tamales, crispy flautas that come with rice and beans, and the house specialty huaraches piled generously with meat, cheese, and veggies,
(860) 450-0380
255 Main St, Willimantic, CT 06226
Delaware: El Pique in Wilmington
If you're looking for tasty, authentic Mexican cuisine in Delaware, many say El Pique is the spot to go. Must-tries include the quesabirria tacos stuffed with braised lamb and cheese, griddled until crispy, and served with a rich lamb consomme. Tacos are also on offer, along with quesadillas, enchiladas, and several Mexican torta styles, like the pambazo coated in spicy guajillo sauce, and the super stacked Cubana.
(302) 655-0659
805 Old Dupont Rd, Wilmington, DE 19804
Florida: Los Félix in Miami
The atmosphere is lively at Los Félix with colorful murals set against natural wood tones and DJs spinning upbeat tunes. The Michelin-starred menu pays homage to Mexico's rich agricultural heritage with dishes that feature ingredients like house-milled heirloom corn, chiles, and squash. Offerings include corn dumplings with pistachio mole, tuna crudo with strawberry and hibiscus aguachile, and pork cheek carnitas braised with oranges and chiles.
(786) 391-1598
3413 Main Hwy, Miami, FL 33133
Georgia: Casi Cielo in Atlanta
It's all about the flavors of Oaxaca at Casi Cielo, a sleek spot in Atlanta's Sandy Springs suburb. You can kick your meal off with an agave-based cocktail or try a mezcal flight. Follow that up with dishes like the totopos with pork beans and pickled onions, cochinillo tacos with suckling pig, and charcoal-grilled prawns with green chile habanero oil. There's also a stellar brunch on weekends.
(404) 549-9411
6125 Roswell Rd, Atlanta, GA 30328
Hawaii: Da Seafood Cartel in Aiea & Haleiwa
If you love Mexican coastal cuisine, Da Seafood Cartel has you covered. The Sonoran-style dishes include fresh creations like shrimp crudo in a vibrant green aguachile sauce, smoked marlin quesadillas, and the house ceviche with the "black sauce of death." If tacos are more your style, you can get them with beer-battered fish or shrimp, smoked marlin, and arrachera.
(808) 762-0044
98-380 Kamehameha Hwy, Aiea, HI 96701 & 66-526 Kamehameha Hwy Haleiwa Hwy, HI
96712
Idaho: Amano in Caldwell
Just this year, chef Salvador Alamilla was awarded a James Beard Award for Best Chef in the Mountain region for his inspired dishes at Amano. The focus is on masa-based fare like tortillas, tlayudas, and tostadas made with heirloom corn that's ground in-house, as well as fresh local produce. The menu changes regularly, so on any given trip you might find dishes like pozole with organic hominy, chamoy-glazed black cod, and Michoacan-style carnitas.
(208) 453-6410
802 Arthur St, Caldwell, ID 83605
Illinois: Kie Gol Lanee in Chicago
Despite having a Bib Gourmand distinction, Kie Gol Lanee still tends to fly under the radar, but many will tell you it has some of the best Oaxacan cuisine in Chicago. Must-tries include the tamales with homemade mole sauce and lamb barbacoa. Diners say the tlayudas and tepache are also top-notch.
(872) 241-9088 (Uptown) & (773) 799-8441 (Logan Square)
5004 N Sheridan Rd, Chicago, IL 60640 & 2901 W Diversey Ave, Chicago, IL 60647
Indiana: Tlaolli in Indianapolis
Located in the Englewood neighborhood of Indianapolis, Tlaolli is a small spot that goes big on flavors. The menu features Mexican favorites like tamales and tacos, but with a few interesting twists. You can go classic with dishes like the chicken chipotle or pork carnitas tacos, or go plant-based with fun vegan creations like the soy chorizo tamales and tacos with jackfruit or hibiscus flowers slow-cooked in spices.
(317) 410-9507
2830 E Washington St, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Iowa: Faustinos Taqueria in Des Moines & West Des Moines
Faustinos Taqueria has a loyal following of fans who swear that it serves the absolute best street style tacos. There are tons of tacos to choose from, including chicken tinga, al pastor, birria, tripe, and tongue. Other hand-held bites include tortas, quesadillas, and burritos.
(515) 255-1410 (Des Moines) & (515) 963-6109 (West Des Moines)
4944 Franklin Ave Ste I, Des Moines, IA 50310 & 2800 University Ave Suite 400, West Des Moines, IA 50266
Kansas: Carniceria y Tortilleria San Antonio in Kansas City
Part meat market, grocery store, and restaurant, Carniceria y Tortilleria San Antonio is the go-to spot for many locals in Kansas City for authentic Mexican eats. Diners rave about the expertly prepared al pastor, barbacoa, and carnitas tacos. Once you have your tacos in hand, head to the condiment bar where you can load them up with cilantro, onions, and salsa.
Carniceria y Tortilleria San Antonio
(913) 281-6433
830 Kansas Ave, Kansas City, KS 66105
Kentucky: Adelita Mexican Restaurant in Louisville
Family-owned spot Adelita Mexican Restaurant has a lot of things going for it, including friendly vibes, a cozy space, and comforting traditional Mexican dishes. If you can only try one thing, many say it should be the chicken in a rich mole sauce. Other homestyle dishes include the pozole, empanadas, gorditas, and tacos with house-made tortillas. Wash everything down with a Mexican coke or agua fresca.
(502) 558-7757
2359 Frankfort Ave, Louisville, KY 40206
Louisiana: Acamaya in New Orleans
Since opening Acamaya in 2024, sisters Ana and Lydia Castro have been blowing diners away with creative dishes that channel Mexico City with Gulf Coast touches. Seafood is the star in tempting offerings like the arroz negro with clams, squid, and shrimp and the octopus with coffee aioli. Land dishes include carne asada and sweet potato with peanut mole. Many say it's worth splashing out for the caviar with gorditas.
(504) 299-3477
3070 Dauphine St, New Orleans, LA 70117
Maine: Taco Trio in Portland
Since 2011, Taco Trio has been a favorite among Portland locals for its great selection of dishes from all over Mexico. The food is made fresh in-house daily, from the salsas to the braised and roasted meats. There are plenty of items to choose from, including sopes, enchiladas, burritos, and tacos with your choice of fillings like chicken mole, carnitas, beer-battered fish, and roasted vegetables.
(207) 767-9055
119 Ocean St, South Portland, ME 04106
Maryland: Cielo Rojo in Takoma Park
Set in an expansive space, Cielo Rojo is a contemporary spot where chef David Perez draws on his childhood memories of eating street food and home cooking in Mexico City to create dishes that are both traditional and progressive. The menu reads like a map of Mexico with dishes like chicken mole, cochinita pibil, aguachiles, and birria. There's also a great selection of vegan dishes to choose from.
(301) 755-0833
7211 Carroll Ave, Takoma Park, MD 20912
Massachusetts: Taqueria El Amigo in Waltham
Taqueria El Amigo may be a small spot with just a few tables and counter service, but it makes up for that with what some say is the most authentic Mexican food around. The tacos are the main draw with their soft corn tortillas and fillings like carne asada, lengua, and chorizo. You can also grab tortas, taquitos dorados, burritos, chiles rellenos, and enchiladas.
(781) 642-7410
196 Willow St, Waltham, MA 02453
Michigan: La Jalisciense in Detroit
Swing by family-run La Jalisciense (or sister spot La Jali) in the morning and you can fuel up on chilaquiles and huevos rancheros. Later in the day, the menu switches to classic eats like pambazos, gorditas, and goat birria. Both locations also have markets with items like tamales, chicharrónes, and Mexican pantry staples.
(313) 551-0522 (Southwest) & (313) 395-2798 (Taylor)
3923 Vernor Hwy, Detroit, MI 48216 & 9411 Telegraph Rd, Taylor, MI 48180 (La Jali)
Minnesota: Oro by Nixta in Minneapolis
Oro by Nixta impresses chefs and foodies alike with its masa-forward menu that focuses on heirloom corn. In fact, the spot is one of Andrew Zimmern's favorite hometown restaurants. Try a variety of tacos, tostadas, and sopes featuring delectable bites like duck confit, carnitas with chicharrón, and delicatta squash with goat cheese. You can also grab fresh house-made tortillas to take home.
(612) 200-8087
1222 NE 2nd St, Minneapolis, MN 55413
Mississippi: La Morena in Ridgeland
There's a ton going on at La Morena, from the colorful dining room where you can grab authentic Mexican eats to the inviting coffee shop serving conchas and café — not to mention, the open mic nights. The food gets great praise from diners, who love the tacos, tortas, molletes, and chilaquiles. You can pair your meal with a refreshing margarita or agua fresca.
(601) 487-6844
829 Wilson Dr Ste. E, Ridgeland, MS 39157
Missouri: El Molino del Sureste in St. Louis
Brothers Alex and Jeff Henry Montes De Oco opened El Molino del Sureste in 2023 with the goal of sharing flavors they grew up with in the Yucatán Peninsula. Every day, the kitchen team nixtamalizes corn to make fresh masa that's used in dishes like tostadas with blue crab and cochinita pibil tamales. Many say the octopus in squid ink is to die for.
(314) 925-8431
5005-5007 S Kings Highway Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63109
Montana: Cruz Tacos in Missoula
You might not expect to find amazing Mexican food in Montana, but many agree that Cruz Tacos in Missoula does a bang-up job. The family-run spot serves up street tacos to go with options like classic carne asada and carnitas, along with interesting creations like the pork rib taco. You can also grab burritos and tostadas, and drinks like Mexican Coca-Cola and Jarritos.
(406) 926-1035
1250 W Broadway St, Missoula, MT 59802
Nebraska: Tixteco in Omaha
Tixteco started out in Chicago, but made the move to Omaha in 2018, and it's been earning loyal customers ever since. Authentic eats include molcajetes overflowing with meats and seafood, tortas with fillings like carne asada, and crispy quesabirria tacos. Be sure to try some of the specials like the chicken mole and quesadillas featuring house-made masa tortillas and pungent huitlacoche.
(402) 315-9766
2203 S 16th St, Omaha, NE 68108
Nevada: Casa Playa in Las Vegas
Las Vegas is a mecca for cuisines from all over the world, including great Mexican eats. However, if you want a multi-sensory experience, many say Casa Playa is the spot to go. The space is decked out in Mexican motifs, the bar serves modern twists on margaritas, and the food is coastal-inspired. Must-try dishes include the blue shrimp ceviche and branzino zarandeado.
(702) 770-5340
3131 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109
New Hampshire: Los Reyes Street Tacos in Derry
If you're looking for authentic Mexican food in New Hampshire, Los Reyes Street Tacos earns praise from diners and food bloggers alike. It's won awards for its tasty tacos featuring savory meats like slow cooked barbacoa, flavorful al pastor, and birria. Other popular menu items include the burritos, enchiladas, and street corn.
(603) 845-8327
127 Rockingham Rd Unit 15, Derry, NH 03038
New Jersey: El Ranchero Taqueria in Jersey City
Great Mexican food isn't hard to find in New Jersey if you know where to look. Many say El Ranchero Taqueria in Jersey City is well worth seeking out. Try the tortas ahogadas doused in spicy tomato sauce, vibrant al pastor tacos, and enchiladas in mole sauce. Pro tip: visit on a Tuesday and you'll get an extra taco with every taco order.
(973) 939-1478
382 2nd St, Jersey City, NJ 07302
New Mexico: La Guelaguetza in Alburquerque
Run by five brothers from the state of Oaxaca, La Guelaguetza offers up a mix of traditional dishes and fun twists on Mexican favorites. The moles are a must, and you can try three different kinds (picosos, coloradito, and negro) with enchiladas. Fans also love the birria tacos and the birra pizza that comes with broth on the side for dipping.
(505) 916-0095
816 Old Coors Dr SW, Albuquerque, NM 87121
New York: Mariscos El Submarino in New York City
Ask New Yorkers where to find the best Mexican food and you'll undoubtedly get a myriad of answers. However, when it comes to mariscos (seafood), many agree that Mariscos El Submarino is a step above. There are several locations in New York and New Jersey where you can indulge in ridiculously fresh aguachiles, ceviches, and seafood tostadas. Wash it down with a cerveza or a classic Clamto michelada.
North Carolina: Azul Tacos & Beer in Charlotte
Azul Tacos & Beer is a lively spot in Charlotte where you can grab authentic street tacos featuring handmade tortillas and meats fresh off the grill and trompo. Start with a tequila or mezcal, then tuck into some lengua or carnitas tacos, ceviche, or mulitas stacked with meat and cheese. There are also fun fusion dishes like asada fries and ramen with birria.
(855) 681-7495
2122 Thrift Rd A, Charlotte, NC 28208
North Dakota: Vaqueros Taqueria and Mexican Restaurant in Fargo
Folks in Fargo rave about Vaqueros Taqueria and Mexican Restaurant for its great selection of classic Mexican dishes and spot-on flavors. There's something for everyone on the menu, starting with breakfast chilaquiles and machaca con huevos. You can also fuel up on dishes like homestyle menudo, chile colorado, and tacos with chicken, chorizo, tripe, or tongue.
Vaqueros Taqueria and Mexican Restaurant
(701) 232-0645
3402 13th Ave S suite i, Fargo, ND 58103
Ohio: Tortelleria Garcia in Cincinnati & Mason
Omar Garcia knows a thing or two about corn-based dishes, considering he grew up in a corn farm in the state of Michoacán and learned how to make fresh masa from his mother and grandmother. You can try his handmade creations at one of the three Tortelleria Garcias in Cincinnati and Mason. Dishes include a variety of tacos, as well as specials like elotes, sopes, and tamales.
(513) 486-3016
Multiple locations
Oklahoma: Birrieria Diaz in Bethany & Oklahoma City
As the name suggests, Birrieria Diaz is all about birria. You have your choice of beef or lamb birria served with an array of sides. Handheld eats include birria and quesabirra tacos with a side of lamb consommé. The carne arrachera also gets top marks from diners. If you want to go for something lighter, try the fresh aguachiles or bright pozole verde.
(405) 603-1304
6700 NW 39th Expy, Bethany, OK 73008
Oregon: Ki'kibáa in Portland
Named one of Portland's best restaurants of 2025 by Oregon Live, Ki'kibáa specializes in Yucatecan cuisine. The menu features street food snacks like salbutes (fried tortillas topped with meats and veggies like lomitos or nopales salad) and panuchos, which are tortillas stuffed with beans and meat like cochinita pibil, then fried. Tamales and tortas also make appearances.
(971) 429-1452
3244 NE 82nd Ave, Portland, OR 97220
Pennsylvania: Blue Corn Mexican Restaurant & Bar in Philadelphia
Blue Corn Mexican Restaurant & Bar comes up in countless discussions of the best Mexican restaurants in Philadelphia and for good reason. The space is bright and inviting, the margaritas flow, and most everything is made by hand, including the blue corn tacos, salsas, and slow-cooked meats. Fans say the specials are particularly good, like the arroz a la tumbada and whole branzino.
Blue Corn Mexican Restaurant & Bar
(215) 925-1010
940 S 9th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
Rhode Island: Chilangos in Providence
Established in 2001, Chilangos is a wildly popular Providence spot serving up more than your typical tacos and burritos. Grab a seat on the patio or in the cozy dining room and you can start with some queso fundido or a huarache with mole verde to share at the table. Mains can include cochinita pibil with black bean soup, enchiladas potosinas, and camarones a la diabla.
(401) 383-4877
447 Manton Ave, Providence, RI 02909
South Carolina: El Molino in Charleston
El Molino Supermarket covers all your bases for Mexican eats with a bakery, taquería, supermarket, and ice cream shop. Many stop by for just for the tacos with tortillas made fresh in-house and fillings like slow-cooked birria and al pastor pork. If you're extra hungry, go for one of the super-stuffed tortas.
(843) 225-8244 & (843) 261-8260 (North Charleston)
1610 Sam Rittenberg Blvd Suite 301, Charleston, SC 29407 & 5900 Rivers Ave, North Charleston, SC 29406
South Dakota: Ma Cualli in Rapid City
Searching for a stellar Mexican restaurant in South Dakota? Many say Ma Cualli is the best by a long shot. You can start with an agua fresca, margarita, or a tequila flight that allows you to sample different agave expressions. Appetizers include camarones al mezcal and doraditos (deep-fried tacos). Mains include grilled meats, shrimp in your choice of sauce, and classic street tacos.
(605) 503-7606
4831 5th St Suite 101, Rapid City, SD 57701
Tennessee: El Alebrije in Nashville
El Alebrije has been making waves in the foodie scene since it started appearing at pop-ups around the city. Now, folks flock to the East Nashville spot to snag a table and tuck into the Mexico City-style street eats. There are only a few things on the menu, like the carnitas sope and al pastor huarache, but everything is fresh, flavorful, and made from scratch.
(615) 916-9684
604 Gallatin Ave #203, Nashville, TN 37206
Texas: Fonda San Miguel in Austin
There are several reasons many consider Fonda San Miguel the best Mexican restaurant in Texas. For one, it was the first restaurant in the state to shy away from Tex-Mex and offer regional Mexican cuisine when it opened in 1975. Plus, the gorgeous space feels like a grand hacienda, and the food is top-notch. Offerings include the chile rellenos, pesacado veracruzano, and adobo negro ribeye.
(512) 459-4121
2330 W N Loop Blvd, Austin, TX 78756
Utah: La Casa Del Tamal
La Casa Del Tamal began when Hidalgo native Cristina Olvera started selling tamales to make extra money for her family. Business boomed, so she opened a restaurant, and in 2024, it was named one of the best restaurants in the area by Salt Lake Magazine. Of course, the tamales are a must, along with the birria tacos and indulgent parrillada mixed grill plates.
(385) 266-8729
2843 S 5600 W #140, West Valley City, UT 84120
Vermont: Los Jefes in Saint Albans
At Los Jefes, the Ramírez family does things the old-school way, pressing tortillas by hand and braising and roasting meats in house. The result is food that tastes exactly like what you would expect from a legit Mexican spot. Your meal can include flautas, classics tacos like al pastor and birria, and enchiladas with sides like esquites, rice, and beans.
(802) 528-5971
36 S Main St, St Albans City, VT 05478
Virginia: Cochiloco in Richmond
Brothers Paulo and Nelson Benavides opened Cochiloco in 2024 with the goal of bringing Jalisco vibes to Richmond, and so far, the response has been overwhelmingly positive. Drawing on family recipes, they offer classic dishes like crispy tacos dorados filled with potato and quesabirra tacos. Fun twists include elotes topped with crumbled Flamin' Hot Cheetos and Cali fries topped with cheese sauce and house-made chipotle cream.
(804) 533-5570
3340 W Moore St, Richmond, VA 23230
Washington: El Catrin in Seattle
If you're looking for a stellar sit-down Mexican meal in Seattle, many say you should make a beeline straight for El Catrin. The menu features the usual suspects like carnitas and carne asada tacos, but you can also find comfort-food dishes like saucy guisados, mulitas oozing meat and cheese, and crispy volcanes. Save room for some buñuelos or flan de coco.
(206) 708-6341
9641 15th Ave SW. Suite A, Seattle, WA 98106
West Virginia: Plaza Maya in Charleston
Plaza Maya has legions of fans who swear it offers the best Mexican food in West Virginia. Diners love the mix of hearty traditional and modern dishes. If you're looking for something unique, the Burrito Tropical is a fan favorite that comes stuffed with chicken and shrimp and topped with chorizo, pineapple, and cheese sauce.
(304) 340-8033 & 304-926-0006 (Plaza Maya II)
3112 Chesterfield Ave B, Charleston, WV 25304 & 5790 MacCorkle Ave SE, Charleston, WV 25304
Wisconsin: Mexico En Sa Sangre in Janesville
You know a Mexican restaurant is good if Mexican people call it out for having phenomenal food. That's the case with Mexico En Sa Sangre. The menu is masa and meat-centric with classic Mexican street food dishes like sopes, tacos, and gorditas. You can also grab a seat and tuck into a bowl of pozole, a hearty torta cubana, or a whole fried tilapia.
(608) 563-0227
1019 Kellogg Ave, Janesville, WI 53546
Wyoming: Fiesta Mexican Restaurant in Jackson Hole
Tres Amigos is a local favorite in Cheyenne and it wins over visitors who stumble upon it. Fans say the service is warm and attentive, and the food is filling and flavorful. Start with some flautas or taquitos, then move on to mains like the pork chile verde burrito, chorizo street tacos, or enchiladas suizas.
(307) 514-0868 (Lincolnway) & (307) 369-2508 (Dell Range)
2414 W Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001 & 1802 Dell Range Blvd #2, Cheyenne, WY 82009
Methodology
Pinpointing the absolute best Mexican restaurant in every state was no easy task because taste is always subjective. In many cases, there were just so many amazing options to choose from. To narrow down the options, we looked at what real diners had to say. Our picks are based on Reddit discussions, food blogs, reader polls, and social media reviews.
We also made sure we were looking at insights from within the past year to ensure that the list reflects what's resonating right now. These are the restaurants that people can't stop talking about for the quality of their ingredients, authentic Mexican flavors (or creative spins on traditional dishes), consistency, and overall great vibe.