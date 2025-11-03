The Hands Down Best Mexican Restaurant In Every State

It's no secret that Mexican food is wildly popular in the United States. Across the country, you can find Mexican restaurants in every single state, ranging from small mom-and-pop taquerias to food trucks and fine dining restaurants putting contemporary spins on traditional dishes. Of course, there are Mexican chain restaurants where you can grab quick and easy bites. With so many options to choose from, though, how do you weed out the fantastic spots from the forgettable?

One of the biggest mistakes people make when looking for great Mexican restaurants is not putting in the research beforehand — that's where we aim to help. In our efforts to track down the absolute best Mexican restaurant in every state, we scoured countless reviews, pored over local and national publications, and looked at awards and accolades. According to our research, these are the top spots where you can find outstanding Mexican cuisine.