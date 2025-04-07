5 Mistakes People Make When Looking For Great Mexican Food Restaurants
If you love Mexican food, you're probably always on the lookout for a great spot to grab a bite of tableside guacamole. But Mexican restaurants aren't all created equally. Some are good, some not so much, and sometimes they are truly great. But how do you find a great one to be your go-to whenever you are craving sizzing fajitas, epic fish tacos, or anything diablo style?
Whether you are looking for a great mom and pop Mexican restaurant or one of the many franchises that go far beyond Taco Bell, being able to choose a great spot is a crucial skill for any self-respecting foodie. You can always take a chance and draw a name from a hat, or you can learn the biggest mistakes to avoid so you don't end up regretting your night out. And of course, every restaurant can have an occasional off night, but you only get to enjoy so many meals during your lifetime, so make them count.
Ignoring the reviews
It's no secret that reviews can be faked, and it is also entirely possible that a bad review was written by someone who was having a bad day, had unrealistic expectations, or had some sort of grudge against the restaurant or their server. Unfortunately, this makes it hard to trust what you read.
So, when it comes to reading reviews, look for the good and the bad, and when possible, look up other reviews the previous customers have left. If every review is bad, chances are they are overly critical or even naturally mean-spirited, but if they are well-rounded, or even better, have reviewed restaurants you have your own previous experience with, then you will be well-equipped to decide if it is worth your while to give your next potential Mexican eatery a fair shot.
Ignoring the health department ratings, and trust your gut
Restaurants have to undergo rigorous inspections from the health department on a regular basis. If you are lucky enough to live in one of the cities or states that requires its restaurants to post the scores from those inspections, then you have an advantage in picking a great Mexican restaurant. A poor health department score is one of the red flags that you should avoid a seafood restaurant, so the same reasoning can be extended to a Mexican restaurant, where many traditional menu items include seafood. In other words, if the grade isn't an 'A,' don't expect good ceviche or shrimp enchiladas.
If there isn't a posted grade, and let's be honest — even if there is — use your eyes and go with your gut. Scan the room when you walk in. If it is dirty and inexplicably messy, move on. If a restaurant doesn't bother hiding the dirt where a customer can see it, you don't want to think about what is happening behind the scenes in the kitchen.
Failing to check out the menu ahead of time
Nowadays you can look up a restaurant's menu ahead of time, either on their website or on their social media page. This is a great way to scope out your next great restaurant pick, especially when it comes to Mexican restaurants.
Mexican cuisine takes incredible ingredients and turns them into unforgettable dishes, and there are a seemingly endless number of options to choose from. When a restaurant's menu doesn't take advantage of this impressive range and offer a variety of dishes, then it might mean the experience might leave you wanting more. If the menu doesn't wow you, keep searching for one that does.
Don't let the price trick you into a false sense of quality
Some people assume, often mistakenly, that price equals quality. But sadly, there is no such guarantee in real life. Some of the best Mexican restaurants are hole-in-the-wall places that rely on word of mouth to spread the news about their impressive offerings. Conversely, plenty of high-priced eateries get away with sub-par quality because they've established a sophisticated presence and a pricey menu.
That doesn't mean that expensive restaurants are inherently bad. It is simply a warning that you'll want to employ some other techniques before deciding if it's worth taking a chance on a pricey menu and fancy décor.
Don't be tempted by happy hour
Sure, happy hour is a great opportunity to go out and have some good bites and boozy beverages with friends at a fabulous price, but it shouldn't be the No. 1 reason you choose your restaurant. Happy hour is something of an American tradition with its roots in the U.S. Navy, and it is actually a very successful marketing strategy designed to bring in customers.
Once you've figured out which Mexican restaurants are the best ones to add to your go-to list, then take advantage of happy hour to enjoy half-price taquitos and mango margaritas. Just make sure the restaurant is worthy of your time and your hard-earned dollars first.