14 Mexican Restaurant Chains That Aren't Taco Bell
When you think of Mexican restaurant chains in the United States, Taco Bell is probably one of the first that comes to mind. Founder Glen Bell got his start in the restaurant industry selling hot dogs and hamburgers, but decided to pivot to Mexican food after he saw how popular it was becoming in San Bernardino, California. The first Taco Bell restaurant opened in Downey, California, in 1962, and today it has over 7,000 locations worldwide. However, Taco Bell wasn't the first Mexican restaurant chain to make it big, and it certainly wasn't the last.
No matter which city or town you visit in the States, there's a good chance there's a Mexican chain restaurant close by. In fact, data analysis by the Pew Research Center revealed that more than 10% of all restaurants across the country serve Mexican food. Whether you're craving burritos, tacos, nachos, or Mexican-inspired salads, you can find numerous chain restaurants serving South-of-the-border fare. And while Taco Bell may have legions of fans who can't get enough of the hard-shell tacos and Crunchwrap Supremes, several other chains are giving the Goliath a run for its money. The next time you're craving a quick and easy Mexican meal, consider giving one of these popular Mexican chains a try.
El Pollo Loco
In the world of Mexican fast-casual food, El Pollo Loco stands out in several ways. For one, the chain got its start in Mexico, which is rare among Mexican chain restaurants in the States. In 1975, Pancho Ochoa opened a grilled chicken restaurant in his former shoe shop in Guasave, Sinaloa. Ochoa drew on an old family recipe to prepare his fire-grilled chicken marinated in citrus, garlic, and spices. The restaurant took off and five years later, Ochoa opened the first El Pollo Loco in the U.S. on Alvarado Street in Los Angeles. Today there are over 500 locations in six states.
Another thing that sets El Pollo Loco apart from many other Mexican restaurant chains is that there are tons of non-greasy fast food menu items on offer. The chicken is grilled, not fried, and it comes in individual pieces or as part of a meal with your choice of sides like rice, beans, and salad. You can also grab a chicken salad with lettuce, tomato, and avocado or have your chicken piled into soft-shell tacos and bowls. The menu also features Mexican favorites like burritos, tortilla soup, and nachos. You can wash down your meal with a refreshing aguas frescas or creamy horchata.
Chronic Tacos
Chronic Tacos has had a bit of a bumpy road since it was founded in 2002. At that time, friends Randy Wyner and Dan Biello wanted to create a modern version of the taquerias they knew and loved. They opened the first Chronic Taco in Newport Beach, California, and it wasn't long before they were franchising. The first franchises were a bit all over the place in terms of systems and branding though, so the chain underwent a revamp in 2014. Today there are over 50 locations in the U.S., Canada, and Japan, each of which offers fresh Mexican fare, edgy art, and laid-back SoCal vibes.
Most of the menu items at Chronic Tacos are customizable with your choice of protein, toppings, and sauces. For example, you can have your tacos with carne asada, shrimp, or carnitas and toppings like cheese, pico de gallo, and lime-cilantro sauce. Burritos are served the traditional way with rice, beans, and your chosen fillings in a flour tortilla or without the tortilla in a "Bowl-rito." Even the Chronic Fries can be jazzed up just the way you like them with meat, sauce, and garnishes. Drinks include the usual sodas, along with Jarritos fruit soda and horchata.
Qdoba
With over 750 locations spread across the U.S. and Canada, you may already be familiar with the fast-casual chain Qdoba Mexican Grill. It got its start in Denver, Colorado, where it first opened as Zuma Mexican Grill in 1995. In 1997, the name changed to Z-Teca. Two years later, the name changed yet again to Qdoba Mexican Grill and it's stayed the same ever since. The name doesn't translate into Spanish or any other language, which has caused many to speculate about what it means. The company put that to rest when it revealed in a 2019 ad campaign that Qdoba actually just stands for "flavor."
Qdoba follows the same model as many Mexican restaurant chains in that it offers fresh food prepared in-house and customizable menu items. You can go healthy with protein bowls and salads topped with your choice of protein like grilled adobo chicken, pulled pork, or birria, as well as toppings like pickled red onions and chile corn salsa. There are also plenty of indulgent dishes like queso and chips, cheese-crusted quesadillas, and three-cheese nachos. Keep an eye out, too, for seasonal specials like the loaded Mexican street corn.
Taco John's
Founded in 1968, Taco John's has been around almost as long as Taco Bell. When John Turner opened his small taco stand called the Taco House in Cheyenne, Wyoming, he probably never guessed that it would go on to become an internationally recognized chain with over 400 locations in 22 states. Just a year after the first taco stand opened, two local businessmen bought the franchise rights from Turner and renamed the chain in honor of him. To this day, it's still wildly popular for its quick-service Mexican bites.
As the name implies, tacos are a mainstay of Taco John's menu. There are several versions to choose from including soft-shell tacos, crispy tacos, stuffed grilled tacos, and tacos wrapped in cheese quesadillas. You can get your tacos filled with grilled or fried chicken, steak, or ground beef. Taco John's is also famous for its Potato Olés, which are basically deep-fried potato tots seasoned with spices and served with your choice of nacho cheese, guacamole, sour cream, or salsa. Other menu items include burritos, quesadillas, and salads. Swing by in the morning and you can also grab breakfast burritos and scramblers.
Moe's Southwest Grill
While some Mexican restaurant chains strive for authenticity, Moe's Southwest Grill is all about doing things differently. That spirit is embodied in the name — Moe's is actually an acronym that stands for "musicians, outlaws, and entertainers." The restaurant was born in Atlanta, Georgia, in 2000, and now has close to 700 locations across the United States. You can expect Mexican classics like tacos and burritos, as well as Tex-Mex fare with creative twists.
Moe's likes to have fun with its menu items, as evidenced by the quirky names of its dishes. Take for example the Homewrecker burrito and burrito bowl, which feature your choice of protein like chile verde pork carnitas or chili crisp chicken along with guacamole, rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream. The Moe Meat Cheese Bowl includes cubes of sirloin steak with cheese, rice, beans, and pico de gallo. Other enticing options include quesabirria tacos and veggie bowls. The chain also offers meal kits so you can create your own tacos, fajitas, and nachos at home.
Del Taco
A lot has changed since Del Taco opened its doors in 1964. For one, the tacos no longer sell for 19 cents apiece. Plus, the menu is no longer limited to just tacos, tostadas, cheeseburgers, and fries. That being said, the menu is pretty reasonably priced by today's standards with some items selling for under $2. Plus, you have so many more options to choose from including burritos, nachos, quesadillas, house-made guacamole, and Crunchtadas (tostadas smothered in beans, salsa, shredded lettuce, and cheddar cheese). And yes — tacos and cheeseburgers are still on the menu.
Del Taco was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jamison in Yerba, California. Hackbarth had once worked for Glen Bell at one of Bell's restaurants before venturing on his own path. The first day that Del Taco opened, the restaurant sold roughly 900 tacos, which was a huge success by all accounts. Hackbarth and Jamison started franchising and the chain saw significant growth over the following decades. Today, there are roughly 590 restaurants in 15 states and the company shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon.
Chipotle
Chipotle took the world by storm in 1993 and quickly grew into a nationwide phenomenon. Interestingly, founder Steve Ells never planned for it to be his main project. A graduate of the Culinary Institute of America, Ells thought that Chipotle would be a stepping stone to help him earn cash so that he could open a fine dining restaurant. However, customers immediately took to the small restaurant across from the University of Denver that sold burritos made with fresh, wholesome ingredients. Now there are 2,300 locations worldwide.
Part of the appeal of Chipotle is that it's fast food, but also healthy fare. Plus, you can customize meals like burritos, tacos, and burrito bowls with a great selection of proteins, veggies, and sauces. The chain has such a huge fan following that you can find tons of Chipotle ordering hacks online to help you get the most bang for your buck. For example, many say that the bowls give you more food than the burritos or tacos and that ordering tortillas on the side will allow you to stretch your bowl into two meals. In addition, many recommend loading up on extra free toppings.
Torchy's Tacos
Torchy's Tacos came from humble beginnings, but quickly grew into a fan favorite for its "d**n good tacos." It all started in 2006 when Mike Rypka decided to stop cooking for other people's restaurants and open his own taco joint. He bought a food trailer and crafted an innovative menu, then drove around the streets of Austin, Texas, on his red Vespa handing out free samples. People loved his tacos featuring big bold flavors, and he soon had a solid following. The chain currently has 130 locations in the States with more in the pipeline.
As you might imagine, tacos are the main draw at Torchy's. Interesting creations include The Hogfather with green chile pork carnitas, bacon, crispy onions, teriyaki sauce, grilled corn relish, cotija cheese, and cilantro with Diablo sauce on the side. There are also tacos with Jamaican jerk chicken, smoked beef brisket, and fried avocado. In addition, Torchy's always puts out a special Taco of the Month with creative flavor combos. If you're not in the mood for tacos, you can opt for a burrito, fajita, salad, street corn, or queso and chips.
On the Border Mexican Grill & Cantina
Considering that Texas shares a border with Mexico, it should come as no surprise that the state has given rise to some delicious dishes. In fact, some popular "Mexican" dishes that we know and love have international roots in the States, particularly in Texas. Think fajitas, chile con carne, and queso dip. On the Border Mexican Grill & Cantina taps into that culinary legacy of border-style cuisine with a mix of Mexican and Tex-Mex dishes like tacos, fajitas, loaded nachos, and mesquite grilled steak and chicken.
The first On the Border restaurant opened in Dallas, Texas, in 1982 with the goal of being a hip and happening spot where people could indulge in boozy margaritas and vibrant dishes like sizzling fajitas. Within five years, the restaurant had become a chain with multiple locations in Dallas and Houston. Today, there are 133 locations worldwide where you can dig into tasty dishes like brisket quesadillas, honey-chipotle shrimp tacos, and five-layer dip. The chain is also known for its creative takes on margaritas like the Spicy Ghost 'Rita featuring tequila blanco infused with ghost pepper and mixed with lime agave.
Taco Time
Unless you're from the Northwest, you may not have heard of Taco Time. But in Western Washington, the chain has somewhat of a cult-like following. It began when Frank Tonkin Sr. opened a taco spot in White Center, Washington, in 1962. At that time, few people in the area knew what a taco was or how to pronounce it. Remember, Taco Bell had also only just opened that year as well. The chain managed to win over the local population though, and now there are nearly 80 locations in the region. Just don't expect traditional Mexican fare there.
Die-hard fans of Mexican cuisine might be baffled at a few of Taco Time's offerings. Hard-shell tacos are big sellers, and soft-shell tacos are the size of burritos and include ranch dressing. Then there are the tiny Crisp Burritos that technically should be called flautas. It's definitely Americanized "Mexican" cuisine, but many say you shouldn't get distracted by that fact. After all, nearly everything at Taco Time is made fresh in-house including the beans, salsas, hot sauce, and fried tortillas. Plus, fans will tell you that the flavors are spot-on, even if they aren't authentically Mexican.
Baja Fresh Mexican Grill
Baja Fresh Mexican Grill was one of the pioneers of the fast-casual, fresh-food Mexican restaurant concept. Linda and Jim Magglos opened the first restaurant in Newbury Park, California, in 1990 to offer tasty dishes made with only fresh ingredients. It would go on to become one of the biggest burrito chains in the United States and was eventually bought by Wendy's for $275 million in 2002. Baja Fresh has declined somewhat since then due to heavy competition and operational issues. However, there are still 80 locations where you can get your Mexican-inspired food fix.
Burritos are still the stars of Baja Fresh's menu with several options to choose from. The Baja Burrito is fresh and light with guacamole, pico de gallo, melted Jack cheese, and your choice of protein. For something a bit bolder, you can try the Diablo Burrito with your favorite protein, rice, cheese, onion, cilantro, black or pinto beans, and spicy diablo sauce. The menu also features tacos, fajitas, fresh salads, nachos, and grain bowls. You won't find any canned ingredients or processed foods in these dishes, just fresh meats, veggies, and sauces.
Taco Cabana
If you spend any time in Texas, you can't miss Taco Cabana's bright pink signs beckoning patrons in with the promise of tasty tacos. This iconic restaurant chain got its start when Felix Stehling purchased a defunct Dairy Queen in San Antonio and decided to open a restaurant inspired by family vacations to Mexico. It quickly earned a reputation for its tasty and affordable Mexican fare like tacos and enchiladas. Today, 165 locations in Texas and New Mexico serve everything from street-style tacos to flautas, breakfast burritos, and fajita meals.
There are a few things that set Taco Cabana apart from its competitors. At the top of the list is the fact that the tortillas and salsas are house-made. Many say that's what makes the dishes taste that much better. Moreover, the restaurants are open 24 hours, so you can fulfill your taco craving any time of day or night. Plus, Taco Cabana offers a decent selection of boozy beverages to pair with your tacos and burritos. It's one of only a handful of Mexican chain restaurants that offer margaritas in an array of flavors like mango, watermelon, and strawberry.
Fuzzy's Taco Shop
If you've never heard of Fuzzy's Taco Shop, many say this is one Mexican restaurant chain you should put on your radar. It was founded in Fort Worth, Texas, by Paul Willis in 2001. Willis was an experienced restaurateur who helped bring many restaurant concepts to life during his lifetime. He sold Fuzzy's to father and son team Alan and Chuck Bush in 2003, and they went on to grow the chain exponentially. There are now over 150 locations across the country, all of which offer easy-going vibes and an array of enticing Mexican-inspired dishes at reasonable prices.
There's nothing pretentious about Fuzzy's fare — just feel-good eats that scream comfort food. Your meal could start with a basket of fried tortilla chips with creamy queso dip, guacamole, or salsa. Then you can move on to tacos with fillings like grilled steak, shredded chicken, and beer-battered cod. You can also opt for a burrito, salad, or enchilada plate. If you're with a group, the loaded nachos are great for sharing. Fuzzy's also offers refreshing beverages like margaritas and their famous beeritas, which consist of margaritas topped with beer.
Cafe Río
In the 1990s, several Mexican restaurant chains popped up that touted made-from-scratch food. This was the perfect time for this business model to thrive because consumers were becoming more health-conscious and moving away from fast food chains that served ultra-processed fare. One of the Mexican chains that began luring people away from stalwarts like Taco Bell was Cafe Rio. It was founded in 1997 by Steve and Patricia Stanley in St. George, Utah, with a mantra of "fresh food, made fresh." By the end of 2023, there were 163 locations across the States.
The name Cafe Rio alludes to the fact that the food is inspired by traditional dishes from the Rio Grande regions of northern Mexico, southern Texas, and New Mexico. From day one, Cafe Rio has been all about dishes made in-house daily with real ingredients. That includes the house-made tortillas, salsas, guacamole, and grilled and braised meats. Some of the standout dishes on the menu include the sweet pork barbacoa salad and the burritos served enchilada style with homemade sauces like roasted red chile sauce. Be sure to save room for dessert like the tres leches cake and fresh lime pie.