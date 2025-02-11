14 Mexican Restaurant Chains That Aren't Taco Bell

When you think of Mexican restaurant chains in the United States, Taco Bell is probably one of the first that comes to mind. Founder Glen Bell got his start in the restaurant industry selling hot dogs and hamburgers, but decided to pivot to Mexican food after he saw how popular it was becoming in San Bernardino, California. The first Taco Bell restaurant opened in Downey, California, in 1962, and today it has over 7,000 locations worldwide. However, Taco Bell wasn't the first Mexican restaurant chain to make it big, and it certainly wasn't the last.

No matter which city or town you visit in the States, there's a good chance there's a Mexican chain restaurant close by. In fact, data analysis by the Pew Research Center revealed that more than 10% of all restaurants across the country serve Mexican food. Whether you're craving burritos, tacos, nachos, or Mexican-inspired salads, you can find numerous chain restaurants serving South-of-the-border fare. And while Taco Bell may have legions of fans who can't get enough of the hard-shell tacos and Crunchwrap Supremes, several other chains are giving the Goliath a run for its money. The next time you're craving a quick and easy Mexican meal, consider giving one of these popular Mexican chains a try.