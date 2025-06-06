Flautas Vs Taquitos: What's The Difference?

From Oaxacan to Cali-Mex, Mexican cuisine is difficult to strictly define. So, it stands to reason that the differences between two of its most popular dishes are up in the air. Flautas and taquitos are equally delicious, but there are a couple of key differences between the two. Here's what you need to know to avoid ordering the wrong thing the next time you're at a Mexican restaurant.

The first difference is size. While both are rolled-up tortillas, flautas tend to be longer and thinner. Taquitos, on the other hand, are shorter and squatter. There's also the matter of the tortillas themselves, which people on the internet apparently love arguing about. Generally, Reddit users seem to agree that flautas are exclusively made with corn tortillas. Taquitos are a little trickier. Some say that they're only made with corn tortillas, while others argue that flour tortillas are also acceptable.

It doesn't help that they usually come with the same filling, too: shredded meat and cheese, topped with crema and served with a dollop of ridiculously good guacamole. If you're looking at them side by side, though, the best way to spot the difference is by size. So, while it's not the only difference, it's honestly the one that matters most.