Flautas Vs Taquitos: What's The Difference?
From Oaxacan to Cali-Mex, Mexican cuisine is difficult to strictly define. So, it stands to reason that the differences between two of its most popular dishes are up in the air. Flautas and taquitos are equally delicious, but there are a couple of key differences between the two. Here's what you need to know to avoid ordering the wrong thing the next time you're at a Mexican restaurant.
The first difference is size. While both are rolled-up tortillas, flautas tend to be longer and thinner. Taquitos, on the other hand, are shorter and squatter. There's also the matter of the tortillas themselves, which people on the internet apparently love arguing about. Generally, Reddit users seem to agree that flautas are exclusively made with corn tortillas. Taquitos are a little trickier. Some say that they're only made with corn tortillas, while others argue that flour tortillas are also acceptable.
It doesn't help that they usually come with the same filling, too: shredded meat and cheese, topped with crema and served with a dollop of ridiculously good guacamole. If you're looking at them side by side, though, the best way to spot the difference is by size. So, while it's not the only difference, it's honestly the one that matters most.
What are taquitos?
Taquitos — a.k.a. "little tacos" — are Mexican-American in origin. The specific city they were made in is a subject of heated debate, but people generally agree that they came to be in mid-20th century California. It's a staple of Cal-Mex cuisine (which is quite different from Tex-Mex). In fact, two Mexican restaurants — El Indio in San Diego and Cielito Lindo in Los Angeles — claim to have invented the dish.
If we take El Indio's word for it, taquitos are a direct descendent of the more traditional Mexican flauta. Allegedly, Ralph Pesqueira Sr., the restaurant's founder, modified his grandmother's beef flauta recipe for Californian factory workers, to make them smaller and easier to eat on the go. Over at Cielito Lindo, Aurora Guerrero developed her specialty guacamole taquitos in 1934 in a bid to get approval for her business. Either way, both restaurants played a key role in popularizing this Cali-Mex classic.
What are flautas?
While taquitos have a somewhat traceable history, flautas are more difficult to pin down. Named after the Spanish word for "flute," they're decidedly from Mexico, though the date and region of invention are unknown. The specific recipe can also vary from family to family; there isn't one end-all-be-all version of a flauta. Lots of people will reuse leftover sauces to give their flautas added flavor, for instance. Some flautas may be topped with mole poblano or salsa verde, while others use guacamole. Regardless of what they're topped with, chicken flautas are the most popular, being the favorite dish of famous chef Aarón Sánchez.
Perhaps unlike taquitos, they're just as popular in Mexico as they are in the States. They're a street food staple, one of many antojitos (or "little cravings," in English) you can buy for a quick bite after drinks or in between meals. The recipe will differ from region to region, but rest assured, they'll be there.