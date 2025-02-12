Add A Bold Twist To Your Ramen With This Taco Ingredient

Savory ramen is the perfect dish when you're looking for a cozy, slurpable meal. The dish we enjoy today originated in Japan, and besides noodles and broth, it often includes meat and other add-ons like fermented vegetables. Ramen can be customized however you want — many people enjoy anointing their bowls with everything from finely chopped scallions to pickled ginger and black garlic oil — but if you're looking to give the soup a massive flavor boost, try adding Mexican birria to the mix. Between the seasonings in the broth and its slow-simmered meatiness, you'll have a luxuriously rich fusion meal you won't want to put down.

Like barbacoa, birria is a dish that refers to a Mexican cooking style rather than a type of meat. The red chile stew was first created in Jalisco, Mexico as a way of making goat meat tender. Eventually, the method made its way to other parts of the country like Tijuana, and then the United States, where beef became the meat of choice due to its wider availability. Combining ramen and birria, however, seems to have first gained traction in Mexico City. If you want a low-effort dish with a big taste payoff, you can buy your birria at a grocery store like Trader Joe's or repurpose leftovers from your favorite restaurant. However, if you want that true from-scratch flavor, it's surprisingly easy to make birria in all its aromatic and vividly hued glory at home for use in your next bowl of noodle soup.